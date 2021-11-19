30% of hospital workers in the United States are still not vaccinated





About 30% of healthcare workers who worked in the thousands of hospitals in the United States were still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September, according to a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ).

Snapshot from January 20, 2021 to September 15, 2021 is based on voluntary weekly reports from hospitals. Only about 48% of the 5,085 hospitals in the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Unified Hospital Data Surveillance System reported immunization coverage data during the period and, after validation checks, the study reported. included reports from 2,086 facilities, or only 41% of all hospitals, covering 3.35 million workers.

Overall, the number of people fully vaccinated rose from 36.1% in January 2021 to 60.2% in April 2021, and then slowly climbed to 70% on September 15, CDC researchers reported in the American Journal of Infection Control.

The slowdown in hospital staff appears to reflect the same decline as in the general population.

Arjun Srinivasan, MD, associate director of hospital-acquired infection prevention programs at CDC, said the drop may be in part the result of misinformation.

Health workers “are not completely immune to misinformation about vaccines,” he said, adding that such misinformation “contributes to a decrease in vaccination among non-health workers. “.

“The take-home message is that there is a lot of work to be done in healthcare facilities to get all of our healthcare workers immunized,” Srinivasan told Medscape Medical News. “We need them to be vaccinated to protect themselves. It is also very important that we as healthcare workers are vaccinated to protect our patients.”

Vaccination mandates

Analysis shows workers were more likely to be vaccinated if they worked in a children’s hospital (77%), lived in metropolitan counties (71%), or worked in a hospital with fewer cumulative patient admissions. COVID-19, or lower cumulative. Case of covid19.

The chances of being fully immunized were lower if the surrounding community had lower immunization coverage. Workers in non-metropolitan counties (63.3%) and rural counties (65.1%) were also less likely to be fully immunized, as were those in critical access hospitals (64%) or long-term acute care hospitals (68.8%).

The study authors report that surveys have shown that healthcare workers who are hesitant to vaccinate have raised concerns about the vaccine’s effectiveness, side effects, speed of vaccine development and lack of approval. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) supplement. In addition, many reported low confidence in the government.

A Medscape survey last April found that 25% of healthcare workers said they had no intention of getting the full vaccine. Some 40% of the 9,349 workers who responded said employers should never require a COVID-19 vaccine for clinicians.

But the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are trying to require all health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid payment to vaccinate workers. All eligible personnel must receive the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or single dose vaccine by December 6, and a second dose by January 4, 2022. The policy allows for exemptions based on recognized medical conditions or religious beliefs.

Some hospitals and health systems and various states and cities have already started implementing immunization mandates. Northwell Health in New York, for example, lost 1,400 workers (split evenly between clinical and non-clinical staff), or 2% of its 77,000 employees, due to the state mandate.

Northwell’s workforce is now considered 100% vaccinated, a hospital spokesperson told Medscape Medical News. In addition, “we have allowed the return of team members who have changed their minds and presented proof of vaccination,” the spokesperson said, adding that “a few hundred employees have done just that.”

Ten states sued the Biden administration last week, in a bid to end the mandate to vaccinate healthcare workers. Other challenges to vaccination mandates have generally failed. The U.S. Supreme Court, for example, refused in October to hear a challenge to Maine’s mandate for healthcare workers, even though it did not allow religious exemptions, according to the Washington Post.

“The courts seem to agree that health workers are different and could be subject to these mandates,” Srinivasan said.

