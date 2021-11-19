



Travel stocks bearish as Austria close, FTSE 100 down

B&Q’s stronger sales figures didn’t stop owner Kingfisher’s share price from falling today amid City’s fears that weary DIYers are planning home renovations.

The group, which also owns Screwfix, believes that ongoing industry trends caused by epidemics such as telecommuting will continue to support demand.

The Q3 figures appear to support this, with B&Q’s similar sales still 17.1% higher than pre-pandemic levels and the broader company is forecasting top-of-the-line sales and profits through January of this year.

Despite gaining market share and feeling confident about product availability, retailers across Europe fell 5% in the FTSE 100 Index. This is because the company’s lack of guidance on the 2022 deal has added to long-term unrest.

The share price fell 16.6p to 320.6p, but it was still up 17% from the beginning of the year.

Consumer goods giant Unilever, along with Kingfisher, fell as investors reacted tepidly to a 3.7 billion sale of the company’s P&G Tips and Lipton tea divisions to CVC Capital Partners.

Owners of Marmite and Knorr fell after the trade was announced yesterday afternoon and today fell from 10.5p to 3812.5p.

Travel-focused stocks fell after Austria imposed new lockout limits and the FTSE 100 gave up early gains. That’s a 23.37 point drop to 7232.59 from the worst weekly performance of its best flight in two months.

Miners provided some support after copper prices rebounded, while food tech stock Ocado rose 6%, or 107p, to 1883p. Royal Mail stock also remained popular among investors, rising from 11.6p to 492.3p after the announcement of a special dividend of 200 million yesterday.

Austrian closures weighed on several holiday stocks in the FTSE 250 index, with easyJet dropping 25.8p to 544.8p and ​TUI down 9.4p to 205.3p as the number of Covid-19 cases in Europe surged again.

The FTSE 250 index fell 126.85 points to close at 23,449.37, while Marks & Spencer remained at 236.1p.

