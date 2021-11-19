Hamas is declared a terrorist organization with its supporters sentenced to 10 years in prison.





Pretty Patel denounces Hamas’s political forces as radical and fanatical anti-Semitism and then drives them into a terrorist organization.

The Hamas military has been banned in the UK since 2001, but in an announcement on Friday, the Interior Minister will now say that the entire Palestinian group should be banned.

This means that the group’s supporters could face up to 10 years in prison under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Describing details in a security speech at the Washington Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that had previously sympathized with Donald Trump on several presidential policies, Patel noted that listing Hamas now as a distinct political and militant wing Artificial divisions between the various parts of an organization.

She will say: Hamas has significant terrorist capabilities, including access to a wide range of sophisticated weapons and terrorist training facilities, and has long been involved in serious terrorist violence. However, the current Hamas list creates an artificial division between the various parts of the organization, and it is right that the list has been updated to reflect this.

This is a particularly important step for the Jewish community. Hamas is fundamentally and extremely anti-Semitic.

Anti-Semitism is an enduring evil that I will never tolerate. Jews routinely feel unsafe at school, on the street, in worship, at home, and online.

This action will intensify lawsuits against anyone waving the Hamas flag in the UK. This is an act that has no choice but to make Jews feel unsafe.

Anyone who supports or invites support for a prohibited organization is breaking the law. This now includes Hamas in any form.

However, this move will further strain efforts to establish conditions for a permanent agreement between the Israeli government and the Hamas-run Gaza government towards the two-state solution promised by the UK government.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which Hamas opposed, broke down in 2014. Hamas has waged three wars with Israel since taking over Gaza without recognizing Israel’s right to exist.

The rare Palestinian general election, scheduled for May 2021, has been postponed and Hamas won the final vote in 2006 overwhelmingly.

The ban makes it a criminal offense to even express an opinion or belief that belongs to or supports an organization in the UK or abroad.

It is also a crime under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2000 to wear clothing suggesting that an individual is a member or supporter of a prohibited organization or to post images of clothing, flags, or logos that may lead to the same conclusion.

The Home Secretary will explain the move in a speech Friday at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington.

(dad)

Patel will also speak in a speech to warn of overt and covert actions from countries such as China, Russia and Iran that threaten British national security.

We respect the people of all countries, the Interior Minister says. But we will condemn any national actors who are wronged by us or our allies and will do everything necessary to keep our country safe.

If we want a prosperous, happy and free future, we will have to continue working very hard for it. And that means a shared understanding that without cooperation and security among our allies, we will have everything we want and don’t want.

In 2017, Patel had to resign from the Theresa Mays government after it was revealed that she had held secret meetings with the Israeli government and discussed giving Britain’s foreign aid to the country’s military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/hamas-priti-patel-proscribe-terrorist-organisation-b1960515.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos