US scientist says real COVID patient zero has been found and ‘strong evidence’ pandemic has started in animal market





Washington – The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China, and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and on an animal market, a a senior scientist said Thursday in the journal Science.

Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of COVID-19 turns out to be a woman who had worked in the market, wrote virologist Michael Worobey. .

For Worobey, this key information, and his analysis of other early cases of COVID-19 in the city, clearly tilts the scales towards the animal-sourced virus.

In the absence of definitive evidence, the debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago about the origin of the virus.

Worobey was one of some 15 experts who in mid-May published a column in Science demanding serious consideration of the thesis that the virus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.

Experts call for investigation into origin of COVID-19 2:16 PM

In the latter article, however, he argued that his research into the origin of the epidemic “provides strong evidence of a market origin of live animals from the pandemic.”

A criticism of the market theory was that because health authorities had alerted to cases of suspicious disease linked to the market as early as December 30, 2019, it would have introduced a bias that would have led to identifying more cases there than elsewhere. , since attention had already been drawn to it.

To counter this argument, Worobey analyzed the cases reported by two hospitals before the alert was raised.

These cases were also largely linked to the market, and those that were not were nonetheless geographically concentrated around it.

“In this city of 11 million people, half of the first cases are linked to a place the size of a football field,” Worobey told The New York Times. “It becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic has not started in the market.”

A policeman stands guard outside the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, China, January 24, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP / Getty

Another criticism of the theory was based on the fact that the first case identified was unrelated to the market.

But while the WHO report claimed the man initially identified as patient zero had been sick since December 8, he was in fact not sick until December 16, according to Worobey.

This deduction was based on a video interview he found, from a case described in a scientific article and from a hospital medical record that matched the 41-year-old man.

That would mean the first reported case would be the woman who worked in the market, who fell ill on December 11.

Peter Daszak, a disease expert who was part of the WHO investigative team, said he was convinced by Worobey’s analysis.

“That date of December 8 was a mistake,” he told The Times.

