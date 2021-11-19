Radical cryptocurrency experiment nearly bought the US Constitution





A project called ConstitutionDAO tried to use the technology behind cryptocurrencies to purchase one of the extremely rare original copies of the US Constitution.

Technology November 19, 2021

One of the rare earliest official copies of the United States Constitution on display at Sotheby’s in New York

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A groundbreaking experiment that raised more than $ 40 million in cryptocurrency donations in less than a week to purchase one of the original 13 surviving copies of the U.S. Constitution at auction failed to secure the document. But the process by which the money was raised using the blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies to quickly form and run a decentralized organization was seen as successful.

ConstitutionDAO raised donations averaging over $ 200 from 17,437 investors in a matter of days, which organizers say is a record for crowdfunding. The project used the Ethereum network, which is a cryptocurrency-based platform that can be used to create smart contracts, such as deals to contribute to a large crowdfunding campaign and what will be done with the product.

Co-creator Will Papper says this could be an important test for a radical new kind of governance. A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) can function like any business, charity, or special interest group, with investors, managers, rules, assets, and a common goal. But unlike traditional business structures, a DAO is defined in computer code and operates autonomously.

Papper says there are several ambitious DAO projects underway, such as CityDAO, which is collectively buying land in Wyoming to create a new city, but the attempt to buy the US Constitution demonstrates that large, disparate groups can be empowered by blockchain technology, which underlies Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, to achieve a common goal.

Papper says that in online groups like this, people don’t need to spend time forming formal companies or drafting complex contracts, because the way the organization operates can be guaranteed by code. computer science.

The copy of the constitution was auctioned off by Sothebys last night with a reserve price of up to $ 20 million, well within ConstitutionDAO’s budget, but the document was ultimately sold to another bidder for $ 41 million. Had ConstitutionDAO won, investors would have used voting mechanisms built into the code to make collective decisions about how it was stored and where it was allowed to be displayed. This same code will now handle the automatic refund of all money invested to donors.

Papper imagines that DAOs will be trained to compete with online services like Spotify, where artists can upload their work and get paid automatically by listening from a pot of cryptocurrency formed from monthly subscriber payments. Such an entity would require almost no staff.

I think the only thing that holds DAOs back is the usability, he says. Right now they are still difficult to use, but as they get easier and easier, more and more people will start using these stand-alone protocols instead of centralized businesses, given how easy they are. are more efficient.

IBM Research’s Nitin Gaur says DAOs and smart contracts are an evolutionary step that could remove opacity and fraud from business transactions. While early blockchains were designed to perform a small set of simple operations, techniques were developed to allow blockchains to perform more complex operations, defined in full-fledged programming languages. The program itself can control blockchain assets, he says.

Adrian Fletcher, who was previously head of blockchain at TD Bank, said the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry is teeming with developers who believe they are building a decentralized future. “While many of these projects will fail along the way, I think many will survive and that in the future we won’t be able to remember a world without them,” he says.

