Digital currencies won’t impact U.S. sanctions, says Treasury director





Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) like the Russian digital ruble pose no threat to U.S. sanctions, according to U.S. Assistant Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Adeyemo argued that the US dollar will remain the dominant currency in the world despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies.

Adeyemo pointed out that digital assets offer an opportunity in many ways for the US economy, but are also associated with many challenges such as money laundering. However, there are ways to combat this in order to profit from the growth of the industry. The official said:

We believe that ultimately, by working with countries around the world, we can address this risk by calling on creators of digital assets to follow anti-money laundering rules more closely. .

Adeyemo also suggested that the digital currencies of global central banks are not associated with any risk in terms of US sanctions.

We believe that even if a digital ruble or other digital currencies are put in place, our sanctions will still impact their economies simply because the global economy is still interconnected, he said.

The official went on to say that companies in Russia do a lot of business around the world, mostly in US dollars with US financial institutions, because the US economy remains the largest economy in the world.

As long as that is the case, and as long as we make the necessary investments, we will still have the ability to use our sanctions regime to make sure we prevent what it was created to prevent, it is noted.

Adeyemos’ remarks come shortly after sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska called on the Russian government to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as a tool to avoid US sanctions and weaken the US dollar. The United States had long understood that uncontrolled digital payments are capable not only of nullifying the effectiveness of the entire economic sanctions mechanism, but also of lowering the dollar as a whole, he argued. last month.

In October, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister also reiterated Russia’s plans to reduce the US dollar’s share in Russia’s international reserves as part of the country’s plan to avoid challenges posed by sanctions. from the US government.

The United States has imposed a number of sanctions on Russia in recent years for reasons such as the alleged poisoning of opposition politicians, election interference and cyber attacks.

