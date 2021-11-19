Covid cases rise again in US ahead of Thanksgiving holiday





A resident sorts her free groceries while others queue at the pantry of the Fourth Presbyterian Church amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, April 27, 2021.

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Doctors urge caution to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks as cases nationwide rise after nearly three-week plateau and Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family next week .

The United States on Thursday reported a seven-day average of nearly 95,000 new Covid infections, up 31% in the past two weeks, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Cases across the country declined for weeks this fall before hovering between 70,000 and 75,000 per day from late October, down more than 50% from the peak of the delta surge that took ravaged the United States this summer.

But with the holiday season approaching and the cold weather pushing more people to meet indoors, public health officials hope to dampen another record wave of Covid this winter. Last Christmas preceded the worst peak of Covid ever recorded in the country, with a peak of more than 250,000 cases per day on January 11. Deaths from the virus also reached a pandemic high of around 3,400 per day in early 2021.

The combination of Thanksgiving, Christmas and dropping temperatures makes this time of year “the perfect storm” for Covid, Dr. Bruce Farber, chief infectious disease officer at Northwell Health in New York City, told CNBC.

Infectious disease specialists largely agree that it is safe to celebrate the holidays with friends and family as long as everyone is immune to Covid. But a new study from Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center found that half of those polled would not ask for the immunization status of guests at their gatherings, and about 54% said they wouldn’t ask for partygoers. unvaccinated are negative for the virus.

“I wouldn’t allow anyone to go to Thanksgiving who isn’t vaccinated,” Farber said. “I think that should be the price to pay.”

With the effectiveness of doses of Covid vaccines having been shown to decrease over time, Farber advised fully vaccinated people to receive their booster shots for an extra layer of protection during the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration approved the booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna for all adults in the United States on Friday.

People vaccinated in the early stages of deployment are susceptible to breakthrough infections, said Dr Reynold Panettieri, vice chancellor for translational medicine and science at Rutgers University.

“I expect we will see a slight increase during and around the holidays, just because people are going to come together with more exhibits,” Panettieri said. He noted, however, that advances in vaccination and treatment options mean that an epidemic this winter “will be far from what it was before.”

A downward trend in Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths, which are typically a few weeks or more behind the number of reported cases as people become infected with the virus and then become sick enough to need urgent care, shows signs of stabilization. About 48,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus, the same level as two weeks ago, based on a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data. And the daily average of about 1,200 deaths reported and tracked by Hopkins is showing signs of increasing after little change for two weeks.

Outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast, where cases have increased 56% and 47% in the past two weeks, appear to be behind the national figures. Hospitalizations there increased by 20% and 7% respectively.

The very dense cities of the Northeast and the cooler temperatures of the Midwest compared to the South, where cases have plunged as the weather is more comfortable, could help explain these regional differences, Panettieri noted.

“The weather pushes people indoors, and interest in more indoor activities could definitely increase the experience,” said Panettieri.

In addition to vaccinating and boosting, Panettieri said those who gather for Thanksgiving should know if their fellow participants have taken care to avoid exposure to Covid. But even with the risk of another epidemic looming this winter, advances in vaccinations and natural immunity among those who caught Covid during the delta surge have left the United States “much better off” this Thanksgiving as the latest, Dr Arturo Casadevall, president of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNBC in an email.

“Obviously, if people have respiratory symptoms like colds or flu-like illnesses, they need to rule out COVID-19 by getting tested before reuniting with loved ones,” Casadevall wrote. “Common sense, caution and vaccinations are good prescriptions for a safer vacation.”

