Indian Nationals to Benefit from U.S. House Immigration Reform Bill





The United States House of Representatives has approved the Build Back Better Bill, which also includes significant immigration reform. Some of the changes proposed in the bill include a faster path to permanent residence and a clear path to citizenship for their dependents who are currently aging and losing their legal status at the age of 21. The Indians would be the greatest beneficiaries, given the long waiting times. they currently face a green card or permanent residence. It is estimated that there are over 800,000 Indian nationals waiting for their green card in the United States. It also allows unused green cards to be “recovered” and allows some immigrants to re-apply for their permits. The bill was passed by a 220-213

The bill must now be approved by the US Senate before it can be enacted by US President Joe Biden. However, if the bill goes into effect, it will lead to an increase in fees for certain categories of visas, including the H-1B visa. The bill proposes an additional fee of $ 500 for each H-1B visa application, as well as an additional fee for a permanent residence permit and a student visa.

“The House bill also includes essential improvements to our immigration system to help individuals and employers who have been in limbo for too long to finally gain the security of permanent status in the United States,” said said Jorge Loweree, director of policy at American Immigration. Advice. We urge the Senate to debate and pass these important measures swiftly, and we look forward to working with the Biden administration to ensure they are a success. We will also continue to fight for a more permanent form of relief for those who have waited too long. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/migrate/indian-nationals-to-benefit-from-immigration-reform-bill-passed-by-us-house/articleshow/87804604.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

