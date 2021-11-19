International Travel Update, November 19, 2021





Red List Review

The government has conducted a further review of the Red List under the new and streamlined international travel system.

After this review, there are continuing cases of no countries and territories on the red list. We maintain the Red List as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are ready to add countries and territories as needed as the UK’s first line of defense should the situation change.

Expansion of immigration policy

The government will recognize the vaccine on the border’s World Health Organization Emergency Use List (WHO EUL) from 4 a.m. on Monday, November 22. As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to the existing inbound travel vaccine approval list, benefiting more fully vaccinated passengers.

The WHO Emergency Use List process includes a review of quality, safety and efficacy data conducted by WHO experts, and many countries, such as the United States, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Iceland, already recognize WHO Emergency Use List vaccines.

Along with expanding the list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, we will expand our inbound immunization policy to include vaccine certification certificates for the following 15 countries and regions:

Belarus Bolivia Democratic Republic of Congo Dominican Republic Ecuador Faroe Islands Laos Libya Malawi Mozambique Samoa Senegal Vanuatu Zambia Zimbabwe

Our entry immunization policy currently covers more than 150 countries and territories.

From 4 am on Monday 22 November, the Government will also streamline all travel rules under the age of 18 to the UK from non-red list countries or territories considered fully vaccinated at the border, regardless of individual immunization status. is. . This means that you will be exempted from the self-isolation requirement upon arrival, only undergo a lateral flow test upon arrival, and if you test positive you will be subject to a free confirmatory PCR test.

Entry Immunization Policy: U.S. Residency Requirements and State Certification Solutions

The government will remove the requirement to provide proof of U.S. residency when demonstrating full immunization status with a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) card starting at 4 a.m. on Monday, November 22. We accept a US CDC card or one of the following US state-issued certified solutions as proof of complete immunization.

California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Records New York State Excelsior Pass Plus Washington State WA Confirmation

We will consider additional US state-driven authentication solutions in the future.

Booster immunizations on the NHS COVID Pass

Travelers who received the last booster or third dose can verify their vaccine status through the NHS COVID Pass starting today. Those who have received this additional booster or third dose will be able to travel to countries such as Israel, Croatia and Austria that have already introduced time restrictions on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health is a mandated matter, but the government aims to work closely with the mandated administration on changes to international travel and ensure a holistic UK approach.

