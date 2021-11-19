FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





A health worker administers a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a retirement home in Worcester, Pa., In August. Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images .

The Food and Drug Administration has approved that fully vaccinated Americans aged 18 and over receive a COVID-19 booster.

On Friday, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which were already available to people 65 years of age and older and to anyone 18 years of age and older with a high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“The FDA has determined that the data currently available supports expanding the eligibility of a single booster dose of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to people 18 years of age and older,” said Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA. Biologics Assessment and Research Center. “Streamlining eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all people 18 years of age and over will also help eliminate confusion over who can receive a booster dose and ensure that doses of reminder are available for anyone who might need it. “

People who started vaccinating Pfizer or Moderna would be eligible for a booster six months after their second injection, the FDA said. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be eligible for a booster two months after their first injection.

An independent expert committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to meet Friday afternoon to examine the matter. If the panel approves and CDC director Rochelle Walensky agrees, the booster injections could become widely available immediately.

Pfizer and Moderna have both shown data that an additional injection improves the effectiveness of their vaccines in adults. Pfizer and Moderna first applied for boosters in September, but FDA advisers were not in favor of boosters for all adults. The FDA has restricted the authorization to high-risk groups of people. Earlier this month, Pfizer and Moderna renewed their demands for wider use of their boosters.

Despite this, several states, including California, Kansas, Maine, Rhode Island and Louisiana, have moved ahead of federal health officials in recent days and independently authorized booster shots for their adult residents.

The latest FDA clearance comes nearly two months after the agency first gave the green light to booster injections for Americans 65 and older and others considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 . In September, the agency granted its initial clearance for the supplemental vaccine to Pfizer, and a month later it followed suit with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are unvaccinated people. But protection against coronavirus infection among fully vaccinated people has also declined, in part due to the more infectious delta variant of the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/11/19/1056832774/the-fda-authorizes-covid-19-booster-shots-for-all-u-s-adults

