Should Covid jabs be mandatory in the UK? Let us know in the survey





Questions have been raised across Europe as Austria announced that it would make a COVID-19 vaccine a legal requirement by February next year.

Will other countries follow suit? do they have to? If so, when?

As of 19 November, over 46 million people in four countries in the UK had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Besides, about 14.2 million people went out and got a third so-called booster jab.

(We want to know what you think in the survey at the bottom of the article.)

But things are much worse across Europe, with countries like the Netherlands recently reintroducing some lockdown measures and Austria and Germany banning unvaccinated individuals in public places.

But the Austrian government went a step further on Friday, announcing that it would make vaccination compulsory for the entire population from February next year. Austrians have also been told they are going into a full lockdown starting next week, making it the first country in Western Europe to take action during the latest virus outbreak.

Austrian Prime Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the new rules could put the entire population under lockdown for at least 10 days, but could be extended.

It comes days after the state said about two million unvaccinated people should be locked down and stay home unless on a list that includes shopping or going to work.

Schallenberg said at a press conference that we didn’t succeed in convincing enough people to get vaccinated. It is heartbreaking that such action still has to be taken.

The latest government data from the UK shows that coronavirus cases are declining in most regions, but levels are still high.

According to the latest estimate by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), by 13 November, around 1 in 65 households in the UK had been infected with COVID-19.

In early January, when the second wave peaked, the estimated proportion of people infected with the coronavirus in the UK was 1 in 50.

Unsurprisingly, the continued immunization rollout in the UK is believed to be the main reason the Covid situation is contained at current levels.

Boris Johnson enforcing such lockdowns or enforcement as the government is desperately holding back from introducing Plan B restrictions in the UK and is still recovering from backlash against health minister Sajid Javid’s decision to mandate Covid jabs on NHS staff. There is no sign of doing it. Get your vaccinations done here.

But what do you think? Should the government protect the British by making vaccines mandatory? Should I increase the limit? Or do you think it’s always up to the individual to decide whether or not to get the drug?

Let us know in the survey below

