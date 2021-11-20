Hamas: UK government plans to use anti-terrorism law to ban entire organization | world news





The British government plans to declare Hamas as a whole as a terrorist organization, following a move led by Interior Minister Pretty Patel.

Previously, only the armed forces of the Palestinian Islamic organization Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades were banned under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Patel said this created an “artificial distinction” between the parts of the organization that had “significant terrorist capabilities.”

Supporting Hamas, including organizing events in support of Hamas and hoisting the flag of the movement, can carry up to 14 years in prison.

The ban will put the UK side by side with Israel, the US and the EU in its approach to Hamas.

Earlier this year, Hamas engaged Israel in the worst conflict since 2014.

“This government is committed to addressing extremism and terrorism wherever it occurs,” Patel tweeted.

“Hamas has significant terrorist capabilities, including access to a wide range of sophisticated weapons and terrorist training facilities,” she added in an accompanying statement.

This move must be approved by Congress. A restraining order was introduced today, and debate and voting were expected to follow.

May 2:17: Hamas launches rocket attacks on Tel Aviv.

In a response to Sky News, Hamas expressed “shock and disappointment” at the move.

He urged the government to apologize for the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which called for a “national homeland for the Jews” in Palestine.

“The people of Palestine, supported by the Arab, Islamic State and free peoples of the world, will continue to fight for freedom and will return at all costs and will not be discouraged by those who do not support them,” the statement added.

“We are confident that the Palestinians will sooner or later achieve their aspirations for freedom and independence.

“This is a lesson.”

In America today, Patel said: “Hamas is fundamentally and extremely anti-Semitic. Anti-Semitism is an enduring evil that I will never tolerate.

“Jews routinely feel unsafe at school, on the street, in worship, at home, and online.

“This step will intensify lawsuits against anyone waving the Hamas flag in the UK. It will only make Jews feel unsafe.”

The Interior Ministry said the decision to ban Hamas was made on the advice of a government-wide prescription review group.

And Patel hinted that it could be banned if others support terrorism.

“This is just one of the bans I’ve announced today, I’ve mentioned other bans as well,” she said.

“But fundamentally we do our values ​​and our way of life, ultimately harming us.”

