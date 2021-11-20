



The author is an editor on political and social issues for Manchester Evening News.

Yes, there are ministerial episodes of almost every political event, and the UK government’s unified rail plan announced this week is no exception.

“I have good news for you. . . I have been asked to establish a unified national transport policy. By the Prime Minister” Secretary Jim Hacker makes a grand announcement to his secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby in ‘The Bed of Nails’, a 1982 episode of the British political sitcom.

“Okay. And what was the good news?” Here comes the answer: Sir Humphrey finds this chalice, apparently poisoned, it will be ten years before anyone sees any political advantage, at which point the minister will not enjoy it.

These considerations seem to be at the forefront of the minds of governments today. This week’s long-awaited rail investment plans for British provinces appear to be aimed in part at avoiding political credit delays and pursuing faster victories instead of long-term projects that are less favorable to elections.

It claims that the promised high-speed plan (the Northern Powerhouse Rail link from HS2 to Leeds and the city from east to west) could be realized sooner through a puzzle of alternative upgrades. It chooses not to highlight the essential factor behind that argument: saving.

Investments included in the plan are of course welcome. But it has to be compared with the huge amount wasted during the pandemic due to previous promises, previous responsiveness, poor procurement, spending in London, and the ability of other countries, including Germany and France, to build modern high-speed networks.

Manchester did better than most planned. But even here, it is oversold. Ministers claim that new high-speed rail cannot be delivered across the north until the 2040s, so the upgrade to the creaky TransPennine line is a rapid transit revolution. However, the plan lasted 10 years.

Why would it take 20 years to deliver a new line of 40 miles, a distance shorter than the London Underground’s Central Line?

“The Victorians did it faster than that and they didn’t have the modern equipment. “It’s just a statement from the Treasury that says, ‘You can’t have it now, you’ll use it in 20 years’.”

To understand the dissatisfaction, it is necessary to understand how much North Korea has seen the Treasury shut down, cancel or compromise projects in the belief that they can shut them down for little political or economic cost.

In the heart of Manchester, a task force has been set up repeatedly to investigate the Castlefield Corridor, one of Britain’s busiest railway bottlenecks, dating back to the last Labor administration. Recommendations from local officials and Network Rail are piled up in the white hole. In 2018, reluctance to authorize spending resulted in continued inaction, halting northern rail services throughout the region.

Unusually, the latest plan solves the problem once again, despite being touted as a once-in-a-century northern rail revolution.

However, in the Treasury newspaper, the immediate economic benefit of investing in the North appears to be smaller than the case of an expansion in Reading or London Bridge (the everyday reality is much further away from Whitehall), and this is the scenario in the North of England. I have come to recognize

One of the most gruesome aspects of Leeds witnessing the loss of new high-speed connections in a recent announcement was a hint that the city’s economy was never going to be the case when he was told that he might have some early cash to think about for his local public transit network. Both are worth it.

Worse, it was the result of Bradford, the 7th largest city in the United States and arguably the worst connected city. You won’t get either. MP Huw Merriman, Conservative Chairman of the Transportation Choices Committee, raised the issue in the House of Representatives this week. Merriman added: “It is risky to sell eternal sunlight and leave it to others to explain the coming of the moonlight.”

This rail plan represents two characteristic deficiencies of the current government. The tendency to exaggerate promises and favor short-term tactics over long-term strategies. And it also reflects a chronic attachment to centralization that can blush Sir Humphrey Appleby because the views of both local authorities and mayors have largely been ignored in the North’s own legal recommendations and draft plans.

Yes Minister’s Hacker said, “There are of course problems outside of London,” said the rest of the country in a unified transport policy. “Sure.” The Secretary of State nods. “Maybe. But we don’t know about them.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/01926472-3ae9-4bec-9fba-d82a4df76a17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

