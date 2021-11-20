UK bans Hamas as a terrorist organization





The distinction between the political and military forces of Palestinian militants ended when Britain announced a total ban on Hamas.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel added Hamas to the list of banned terrorist organizations after he concluded that he could no longer distinguish between political activity and the spread of violence.

It makes it a crime to belong to a group, express support, help organize a meeting, or post a banner publicly, and carries up to 10 years in prison for supporters found guilty.

Hamass military wings were banned in 2001, but Patel decided that Britain could no longer treat political weapons differently.

Hamas has significant terrorist capabilities, including access to a wide range of sophisticated weapons and terrorist training facilities, she said Friday.

So today I’ve taken action to ban Hamas entirely.

“We have the view that we can no longer separate the military and political aspects,” she added. It is based on extensive intelligence, intelligence and links to terrorism. The seriousness speaks for itself.

Founded in 1987, Hamas has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood. According to a report on the Muslim Brotherhood last month, their supporters in Europe are regularly providing financial and political support to fund Hamas.

A security expert at the Policy Exchange think tank, Dr. Paul Stott said Hamas had sympathizers in Britain trying to justify terrorist activity and claimed the support of other exiled extremists.

The event organized by Hamas came to the fore in British political debate when Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the opposition Labor Party, faced questions about the record of calling Hamas and Lebanese party representatives and the extremist group Hezbollah as friends.

Corbyn said he regrets how his remarks were expressed, but that he tried to use inclusive language to promote peace.

Dr Stott said the move to ban Hamas is overdue and the UK has come to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world. Hamas is completely banned in the US and EU.

This follows a similar action against Hezbollah, which was banned outright in 2019 due to Britain’s efforts to destabilize the Middle East.

The ban on Hamas actually means that some people cannot avoid using London as a base to support the Hamas campaign, Dr Stott told National.

Freedom comes with responsibility, and we cannot allow people to provide intellectual justifications and texts in support of terrorism unchallenged here.

I think the Home Secretary made the right decision here.

Patel will give a keynote address at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington on Friday afternoon. Development was announced prior to that event.

She was expected to say the move would intensify lawsuits against people waving the Hamas flag in the UK.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a Hamas official, said in response to the announcement that Britain’s move “shows an absolute prejudice against Israeli occupation and is submissive to Israeli intimidation and dictation”.

The movement itself rejected Patel’s claims. Hamas said in a separate statement that “the right to resist occupation by any means, including armed resistance, is a right accorded to those occupying it, as set forth in international law.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the decision the Israeli government said was the result of its own diplomatic efforts.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, has welcomed the fact that Hamas’ political forces are no longer treated differently. Hamas’s army is known as Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades.

Hotovli said that terrorism in suits is still terrorism.

It is impossible to differentiate between the political and military forces of an organization that has slaughtered innocent civilians for decades.

Hamas has been in control of Gaza since 2007.

The ban on Hamas was also welcomed by British Jewish groups, who said that Hamas’ ideology was linked to British anti-Semitism.

Concerns over anti-Semitic sentiment culminated in pro-Palestinian protests in May.

Marie van der Gill, president of the British-Jewish Congress, said the move closes a dangerous loophole for Hamas to garner support in the UK.

Hamas regularly supports violent ideologies and bizarre anti-Semitism, she said.

We are very grateful that we no longer have Safe Harbor or support in the UK.

