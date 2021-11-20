Inside Popeyes’ first British restaurant in Stratford, Westfield, London





This year London has already witnessed the return of Wendy’s. Now another fast food tycoon is getting into action. American fried chicken chain Popeyes is finally opening its first British restaurant in Westfield Stratford at 9am on 20 November. For some people this may mean nothing, but joints are kind of a big deal in America. Take, for example, when we launched our fried chicken sandwich in 2019. The internet has become so strong that months of inventory have sold out in just a week. The New Yorker described this place ‘to save America’, and people like Nicki Minaj, Migos, Kanye West and Beyonce are also big fans.

If you don’t know much about the restaurant, here it is. Since its founding in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972, Popeye has grown into a chain of more than 3000 restaurants specializing in Southern-style grub. Think chicken, biscuits, gravy and everything else. The flagship London store will (ironically) replace the old KFC in the shopping center. It is stored downstairs in the food court and has 2 self-service kiosks. For those who can’t make an IRL, the cult restaurant will partner with Deliveroo for delivery orders. I went down to see what all the fuss was.

chicken

Chicken breast fillets from the front of the chicken are coated with Louisiana Seasoning’s secret blend, then hand-kneaded and breaded with a buttermilk coating to create our signature crispy crunchy crunch. The London branch offers the same menu as the American branch, and you can expect chicken bites, hot wings, tenders, and Louisiana-specific boned chicken. What makes the famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich so beautiful is its crispy exterior that contrasts with the tender meat. Choose from classic or spicy, the brioche buns are sweet without being overpowering, and a simple mayonnaise pickle combination complements the batter’s spices. No wonder people line up around the block across the pond.

Photo: Angela Hui

‘It’s all about the quality of our chicken sandwiches. We think it’s the best in the industry,’ says Tom Crowley, CEO of Popeyes UK. ‘We are focused on using fresh, excellent quality from the UK. We know London has a big interest in fried chicken and we’re bringing something a little different.’

It’s also worth noting that, despite being an American brand, the chicken chain procures most of its ingredients locally in the UK rather than imports from the US. We also signed the Better Chicken Commitment, which aims to improve the lives of chickens in our supply chain. Also, all chicken items are halal.

side

Popeye will also feature powerful side menus such as Cajun Chips, Mash, Mac & Cheese, Biscuits with Cajun Gravy and Onion Rings. The long-awaited biscuit? Biscuits and gravy may be a confusing concept here, but they are incredibly popular in America. It’s basically a savory scone, but the texture is airy, light and a bit more buttery.

Photo: Angela Hui vegan beat

Popeye launches the first vegan burger. Creole red bean sandwich featuring breaded and deep-fried red bean patties, lettuce, tomato and creamy ‘Creole’ sauce and served on a soft brioche bun. Popeyes Global Innovation Chef Peter Genna said: Red beans are important in Louisiana and we wanted to emphasize it and keep it fresh and natural.’

Dips

We’ve introduced a variety of sauces to accompany your food, including some exclusive UK sauces like Mango Habanero and beloved sauces like Mardi Gras Mustard, Bold BBQ and Nashville Hot, and special hot sauce collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion. hot tea sauce. Hot Tea Sauce Chicken Sandwich is also available for a limited time only. Really Hot Girl Chicken.

PHOTOGRAPH BY ANGELA HUY THE BEVS

Eating chicken is very thirsty and there are plenty of drinks and cream shakes to wash it all off. Lotus Biscoff, Oreo and vanilla shakes are a must.

future

In addition to E20, the American fast food chain plans to open 350 stores across the UK. Soon, it will potentially expand into a larger sit-down restaurant with drive-thru venues. Watch this space.

Westfield Stratford City, Montfichet Rd, London E20 1EJ

