Vietnamese automaker VinFast leads the way for the U.S. market, starting with two electric crossovers – TechCrunch





VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker under Vingroup, was one of many newcomers to the LA Auto Show this year aimed at making a good impression with consumers.

The company presented two all-electric crossovers at the show. And like so many new entrants to the automotive industry – or in the case of VinFast, new to the United States – the vehicles are not yet in production.

VinFast shared some details on vehicle specs, which are expected to appear in the US at the end of 2022. Show visitors could register through Typeform to be among the first to “experience” the vehicles and demonstrate. their interest in the purchase.

“Right now we want people to sign up. So we want to… collect and build the database so that we know where the customers are, you know, who’s interested. And then we’ll keep them updated on the progress of the products and service we’re going to offer here, ”VinFast US CEO Van Anh Nguyen said in an interview with TechCrunch on Thursday.

Interested customers can deposit a $ 500 deposit to reserve their vehicle of choice in one of eight colors in the first quarter of 2022. According to Nguyen, when the vehicles become available a few months later, interested customers will be able to take a test drive. and determine if they want to convert that deposit into a purchase. Although the specs and details are slim, VinFast appears to be moving fast with plans to enter the US market.

One factory, one head office and 60 stores

VinFast’s plans for the United States go far beyond selling electric crossovers. The company has announced ambitious investment plans of more than $ 200 million to open a US headquarters based in Los Angeles. The company also plans to open more than 60 outlets, several service centers and some mobile service sites by 2022. A factory is also on the list, although it is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. .

It is a rapid preparation for VinFast which will require significant capital and personnel.

Nguyen has only been in the US for 14 months, she said, working on building the team that will bring the VinFast models to the US market. However, she did not want to reveal where this manufacturing plant might be located.

VinFast also recently told Reuters that the company plans to go public in the United States in the next few years.

While other Asian automakers like Korean companies Hyundai and Kia and Japanese companies Toyota, Subaru and Mazda have all entered the US market, VinFast is the first Vietnamese company to give it a try. Chinese companies like BYD have tried unsuccessfully to enter the US market.

What is VinFast?

VinFast is part of Vingroup, a private Vietnamese conglomerate founded in 1993 that touches everything from real estate and hospitality to industry, technology and even education.

VinFast, the automotive arm, announced its first internal combustion engine vehicles at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, a pair of luxury sedans that used BMW engines. They quickly followed with the launch of a number of electric scooters, Lux SUVs, and cars specifically for the Vietnamese market. Within a year, the company claims its vehicles have become the best-selling vehicles in Vietnam.

This year alone, the company launched an all-electric bus and more scooters in Vietnam, as well as the two SUVs it removed cover from at the Los Angeles auto show on Wednesday, the VinFast VFe35 and VFe36, which it said the company, will be global vehicles. In many ways, VinFast looks like a Hyundai group in that the automotive business is only a very small part of other core businesses.

Vingroup also owns VinAI, which, according to a small display on the side of the two new VinFast SUVs unveiled at the show, is a separate legal entity working on what appears to be on-board AI capable of tracking your movements. in the driver’s seat to determine if you are paying attention, looking at your phone, or feeling sleepy. The system also uses sensors and cameras to determine obstacles such as pedestrians and scooters outside the vehicle and help avoid accidents.

Two electric SUVs for the global market

The VinFast VFe35 and VFe36, two electric vehicles, will be built in VinFast’s huge 90% automated manufacturing plant in Vietnam. Both vehicles were designed in partnership with the Pininfarina automotive brand. The name probably sounds familiar to you – Pininfarina is known to have designed classic Ferraris as well as the Pininfarina Battista, an electric sports car that costs $ 2 million.

VinFast said SUVs will be able to travel around 300 miles on a charge, although no charge or capacity details were revealed on Wednesday. Nguyen added that there will be two versions of each vehicle, the Eco and Plus models. She said the VFe35 would have a range of around 285 miles in the Eco model and 310 miles in the Plus model. The larger VFe36 Eco model will reach around 310 miles and the Plus will have around 420 miles of range, she said.

The two SUVs on the LA Auto Show stage are both prototypes, and the datasheet shows the VFe35 and VFe36 prototypes appear to have 402 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque, a variety of airbags, a virtual assistant, control by VinFast App ”, an e-commerce service, a video game, a desktop in the car, and something called location-based and behavioral advertising.

Nguyen said VinFast is working closely with a number of partners. While not disclosing the supplier of the battery, she said the cells were from a “very, very famous company.”

The batteries will be manufactured at VinFast’s facilities in Vietnam. “We have worked closely with our battery partners like ProLogium and a few others as well,” she added. “We have selected very good partners with experience in battery technology. “

ProLogium is a Taiwan-based solid-state battery manufacturer.

VinFast says both vehicles will have a suite of standard advanced driver assistance systems, a full-color head-up display and a 15.5-inch touchscreen that can be changed to display your favorite photo. in “zen mode” with a swipe of your finger.

We weren’t allowed to open the doors of either vehicle on the ground at the LA Auto Show. The smaller VFe35 had what appeared to be a real interior, but no digital cluster in front of the steering wheel, while the VFe36 had no interior.

VinFast plans to sell only electric vehicles in the United States, and its quick four-year journey to vehicle production is almost unheard of in the auto industry. The company said vehicle deliveries will begin at the end of 2022. We’ll have to wait until next year to see how it all goes.

