Concerns over the number of nurses enrolling in the UK in embargoed countries





There has been a request for an investigation into nurses participating in the UK Register of Nursing and Midwives in a WHO (World Health Organization) redlisted country.

More than 1,500 nurses joined the UK Nursing Register after 6 months from the red list.

I know the UK is taking an ethical hiring system seriously, but the numbers we’re seeing are worth further scrutiny to give people peace of mind.”

Howard Catton

According to the latest data released this week by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, 1,334 nurses have joined from Nigeria and 336 from Ghana over the six months to September 2021. Both countries are on the WHO list of health workforce support and safeguards.

Howard Catton, chief executive officer of the International Council of Nurses, said the figure deserves further investigation.

He told the Nursing Times that it flashed red when he saw 1,334 nurses enrolling in Nigeria in six months.

In February, the government updated its Code of Practice for International Recruitment, following WHO’s advice on ethical international recruitment.

The WHO Red List of 47 countries unable to actively recruit medical personnel has replaced the previous UK list of 152 countries, thus broadening the global market for the UK to ethically recruit.

At the time, the government said the new regulations would help achieve its goal of providing 50,000 nurses by 2024. This regulation requires that the recruitment of health and social workers abroad must be conducted in an ethical, managed and mutually beneficial manner. WHO advice.

Nurses in the Red List countries can still apply for UK jobs free of charge, but the number of nurses migrating from Nigeria seems high, explained by purely voluntary immigrants, Catton said.

We have seen an increase in global recruitment to countries in Europe and the United States, adding that the pandemic is likely to make the situation worse.

I know the UK is taking an ethical hiring system seriously, but the numbers we’re seeing are worth doing further research to give people peace of mind.

The important thing is that the nurses who come from Nigeria to work in the UK provide the help and support they need.”

Wendy Olaiwolla

Wendy Olayiwola, president of the Nigerian Nurses Charity Association in the UK, said he was unaware that Nigerian nurses are being actively recruited into the UK and some nurses are struggling to find work in their home countries.

The important thing is that nurses who come to work in the UK from Nigeria get the help and support they need, she said.

Nursing and midwifery enrollments rose 1.8% over the six months to September 2021, to a total of 744,929, up 13,011, according to NMC figures released on Tuesday.

Most of the registries increased during that period were from overseas, with 10,642 of the 24,036 new subscribers coming from countries outside the European Economic Area.

Professor Judith Ellis, nurse and president of The Tropical Health and Education Trust (THET), said: I know the UK health workforce is needed for international recruitment, but as THET Chair, the most important factor is ensuring ethical recruitment practices.

This is recognizing that international hiring shouldn’t be done at the expense of low- and middle-income countries that can’t afford to lose healthcare workers at any time, not just in the face of a pandemic.

She added: Ethical International Recruitment to the NHS will certainly benefit the NHS and individuals who personally choose to join the UK nursing workforce. The state that trained and educated them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nursingtimes.net/news/global-nursing/concern-over-numbers-of-nurses-joining-uk-register-from-off-limits-countries-19-11-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos