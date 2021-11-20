Black Santas are appearing in US Disney parks this season for the first time





Los Angeles (CNN) With no official announcements or fanfare, America’s Disney Parks are including a black Santa Claus in Christmas celebrations this year for the first time in the company’s 66-year theme park history.

Both at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, a black Santa has been spotted at some after-hours Christmas gatherings and parties.

A Disney spokesperson told CNN that Santa is portrayed in various ways in local and regional communities and around the world – and with that in mind, Santa will reflect the diversity of the surrounding communities at Disneyland Resort and Walt. Disney World Resort.

Disney parks are the last place families can see a non-white portrayal of Santa Claus, with more black Santa Claus appearing in recent years in malls and in a recent Oreo cookie ad. On Friday, Old Navy is hosting Santa Bootcamp, an inclusive training program encouraging participation “from a wide range of backgrounds, ethnicities and cultural heritages to provide greater representation in the role of Santa Claus.”

As expected, Disney guests and the general public took to social media with strong opinions.

Twitter user @maciiannn posted: “I’m pretty sure I just caught the very first black Santa to be at Walt Disney World and I’m seriously crying tears of joy.”

But Twitter user @hawksmurray commented on the news, saying, “Everyone knows Santa isn’t black, they shouldn’t be making a black Santa just for a publicity stunt.”

Some users responded to this by saying “Everyone knows Santa Claus is not real”.

Victoria Wade, a theme park social media influencer who is black, tweeted about including a black Santa Claus in Disney parks, writing: “Never in my life did I think Disney would put actually a black Santa Claus in the parks. ”

The move made her emotional and more likely to spend money to attend the parks Christmas parties, she said in her post.

“With Disney implementing this change as part of its diversity and inclusion initiative, it really makes me feel more comfortable and seen when I visit the parks,” she said. told CNN.

“In the end, it makes me feel more accepted, welcome and I am delighted with what it will do for kids from all walks of life when they visit Disney parks.”

Top Image Credit: DisneyFoodBlog.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/black-santa-disney-parks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos