CDC Extends COVID Booster Jab Eligibility to All U.S. Adults | Coronavirus pandemic News





The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anyone 18 years of age and over can now receive a booster.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended eligibility for COVID-19 booster injections to all adults in the United States, paving the way for millions more Americans to receive an additional virus protection.

On Friday night, the CDC approved the advice of a health advisory group, which previously voted unanimously to recommend extending recall eligibility to all Americans aged 18 and older who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least six months earlier.

But the panel did not say all adults should be given a booster, saying people between the ages of 18 and 49 can receive the vaccine if they choose.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave final approval to the panel’s recommendation, saying the booster program would help provide increased protection against illness and death from COVID-19.

Booster injections have demonstrated the ability to safely increase the protection of people against infections and serious consequences and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus on the eve of the winter break, Walensky said in a statement.

Based on compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a booster dose of COVID-19, she said.

President Joe Biden’s administration hopes to make the boosters widely available before the holiday season, when many people across the country travel and gather in groups.

About 70 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and about 59 percent are fully immunized.

Earlier on Friday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized wider use of booster doses for adults who had been inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jabs. Previously, it authorized the supplemental vaccine for all recipients of the Johnson & Johnsons single dose vaccine.

The CDC’s decision is expected to dramatically simplify what was a confusing eligibility list for boosters.

US regulatory agencies had previously approved so-called “mix-and-match” doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and several U.S. states and major cities have moved to require vaccinations for public employees, which at times has led to deadlocks with influential unions.

Biden also sought to force companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations under an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule, although a federal judge blocked the decision. last week.

On November 8, the US government also launched a nationwide campaign to immunize children between the ages of five and 11.

The White House coronavirus coordinator said on Wednesday that 10% of eligible children had received their first dose.

More than 768,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and although relatively small, cases have seen a gradual increase as the United States enters its colder months .

