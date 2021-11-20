Samsung US offers Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday deals on foldables, flagships, tablets and more





Samsung US continues its Black Friday deals with more discounts and giveaways for its phones, tablets, laptops and accessories. This follows the deals that started earlier this month.

Note: These offers are only available through the links below.

Foldable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 both come with a direct discount, a free pair of Galaxy Buds2, and an enhanced trade-in. The Z Fold3 is $ 250 off and you can get up to $ 900 in trade-in credit. You can send a Z Fold2 to get that much, but the enhanced swap means you can send two devices (phone, tablet, or watch). This includes devices with a damaged screen, for example a Z Fold2 with a cracked screen is worth $ 590, a similarly damaged Note20 Ultra is worth $ 540.

Note: Only on November 29, Samsung will also give you a $ 100 e-certificate when purchasing a Z Fold3. This Cyber ​​Monday deal includes a $ 200 rebate and up to $ 900 Enhanced Trade-In, but no Buds2.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is $ 100 off, while the Custom Colored Edition is $ 150 off, both get up to $ 600 upgraded trade-in and a free pair of Buds2.

Lighthouses

The S21 series will be replaced by the next generation in a few months, but Samsung is selling the outgoing flagships at a discount. The Galaxy S21 is $ 100 off, the S21 + gets $ 150 off, and the S21 Ultra is $ 200 off. All three prices can be reduced by up to $ 550 by trading in a good phone, and up to $ 350 if the phone has a cracked screen. Samsung will also give you a $ 50 credit for any add-ons you buy with the S21.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is $ 100 off (with additional discounts available with trade-in credit) and you get a free Chromebook 4 (valued at $ 230).

Deals on foldables and flagships will be available on Samsung US until December 5.

Tablets

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + gets a discount of $ 150 / $ 200 (depending on storage), plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds2. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is $ 150 off and gets the free Buds2 as well, and Samsung will sell you a matching slim keyboard for half the price. You can trade in an old phone or tablet to further reduce the price.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $ 40 off, which means the cheap tablet starts at just $ 120. It is even less if you are sending an old phone or an old tablet. Note that the stock of tablets is running out.

Laptop

That free Chromebook is a nice perk, but it’s not the best performing laptop. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is reduced by $ 300 for versions 13.3 and 15.6 and you get $ 200 Samsung credit.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey is $ 300 off, the Galaxy Flex2 Alpha gets $ 250 off. These are still laptops over $ 1,000, so for something more affordable you can pick up an ARM-powered Galaxy Book Go for $ 100 off.

The tablets and laptops offers are valid until November 29.

Portable devices

Samsung has cut the price of the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic by $ 50. However, if you get a watch, plus Buds2, and a trio of wireless chargers (which can charge your phone, watch, and headphones simultaneously), you get $ 150 off the plan.

If all you want is buds, Galaxy Buds Live are $ 70 off, Buds Pro are $ 50, and Buds2 are $ 30. Note that there is also a swap option for the heads.

Note that the wearable deals will last until November 28.

