Europe faces a Christmas lockdown after Covid ‘red alert’, but how does the UK compare? – World News





Europe is at risk of another Christmas shutdown as leaders are busy working to stem the surge in Covid cases and deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that this continent is the epicenter of the pandemic.

A statement from the European regional director earlier this month said the current situation was “dangerous”.

And as the continent’s plight has worsened in the past few weeks, some politicians appear to be taking action.

Austria will go into full lockdown from Monday, and Germany is believed to be on the verge of a follow-up.

Men drink wine at the soon-to-be-closed Naschmarkt market in Vienna, Austria.

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

It will be the first country in Western Europe to reintroduce the measure.

This meant that non-essential shops were closed and Austrians were ordered to work from home.

Prime Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday that people must legally get a double jab by February 1.

The regulation is in effect until December, but will be re-evaluated in 10 days, authorities said.

So what’s the situation across Europe right now?

Austria

Austria has 1,400 new cases per million per day.

According to Our World in Data, a total of 12.53 million vaccines were administered.

As noted, this has prompted national leaders to take action and return to lockdown.

“We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated,” the Austrian prime minister said in announcing the measures.

“It hurts my heart that we still have to do that.”

Belgian Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine vial (

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

In Belgium, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day is 1,180 per million.

According to Our World in Data, a total of 17.01 million vaccines were administered.

This week, the country tightened its COVID measures, making telecommuting mandatory four days a week.

This has provoked a backlash between employers and the profession.

In order to reduce the rapidly increasing number of confirmed cases, measures to wear masks have been strengthened.

Children 10 years old (formerly 12 years old) are now required to wear a face covering in many situations.

A woman is shopping at the soon-to-be-closed Naschmarkt market in Vienna, Austria, the Netherlands.

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands is 1,050 per million per day.

According to Our World in Data, a total of 24.38 million vaccines were administered.

The country returned to partial lockdown last week, sparking protests.

The government has ordered restaurants and shops to close early and to ban spectators from major sporting events.

Supermarkets and non-essential retailers will also close early and social distancing measures will be reinstated.

And the government recommends welcoming no more than four visitors to the house, which takes effect immediately.

The move was outraged by protesters, and police used water cannons to subdue the crowd.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (

video:

dad)

In the UK, daily new cases of COVID-19 are 580 per million people.

A total of 110.65 million vaccines were administered, according to Our World in Data.

The country is still in “Plan A” of its COVID-19 response and there is no sign of the government moving to “Plan B” yet.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week there is no need to move to strict rules or rules.

This includes mask duty, passing vaccines and working from home.

But Prime Minister Johnson has acknowledged he is wary of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe.

“I don’t see any current data suggesting the need to go to Plan B,” he said.

“We are sticking to Plan A.

“But what we must be aware of is that there are storms of infection in some parts of Europe.”

People line up outside the vaccination bus in Berlin, Germany.

video:

Getty Images)

In Germany, the number of new COVID-19 cases per day is 535 per million people.

A total of 116.2 million vaccines were administered, according to Our World in Data.

National authorities rang the alarm and said they could follow in Austria’s footsteps.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called the Austrian announcement a “national emergency”.

“We are now in a situation where even if this creates a news alert – we can’t rule out anything,” he said.

“We are a national emergency.”

Currently, hospitalization areas that exceed the standard are taking restrictions on those who are not vaccinated.

People who have not been vaccinated according to the rules are excluded from certain venues such as sporting events, cultural performances and restaurants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week: “The current pandemic situation in Germany is dramatic.

“The fourth wave is sweeping across our country.”

A woman wearing a mask walks on the Bridge of Alexandre III in Paris, France.

video:

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In France, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases is 200 per million people.

A total of 119 million vaccines were administered, according to Our World in Data.

Despite high vaccination rates, France is still experiencing a surge in infections.

President Emmanuel Macron said last week that “we have not put an end to the pandemic.”

Health passes became mandatory throughout France at the end of July.

People must show proof of vaccination, negative test or recent COVID-19 recovery to enter most museums and movie theaters.

Traveling by train and plane is also necessary.

Since the measures were introduced, the country has witnessed a wave of street protests.

Read more UK Covid cases surpass 40,000 consecutive days with 157 deaths. Read More Covid Vaccine: Travel Advice and Rules for European Hotspots Including Austria

