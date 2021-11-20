UK public lending falls more than expected due to coronavirus vaccination costs





Britain’s public borrowings fell less than expected in October, reflecting higher interest payments on public debt and the cost of the Covid vaccine program, despite increased tax collections due to stronger economic activity.

Public sector net borrowings on Friday were estimated at £18.8 billion, down from £200m in October 2020, Office for National Statistics data said on Friday. That is well above the £13.8 billion forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

“It’s surprisingly disappointing,” said Martin Beck, EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser. He added, however, that public sector net borrowing is on a “broad” trajectory to reach the UK’s latest forecast for fiscal 2021/22 of £183 billion by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Debt remained high as central government agencies spent £78.8 billion, £1.5 billion more than in the same month last year. The increase reflects an increase in spending of £1.2 billion on procurement, including an additional £3.8 billion on immunization program costs and interest payments.

Spending rose despite the end of costly schemes like job retention and self-employment income support schemes that helped protect the livelihoods of millions of workers during the pandemic. This saved £1.5 billion compared to October last year.

ONS said the recent high level of debt interest payments was primarily the result of movements in the retail price index, where index-linked sows were pegged. October’s RPI inflation rose at its fastest pace since 1991, official data showed on Wednesday.

The decline in borrowing was due to an increase in central government revenues, estimated at £65.5 billion, up £3.8 billion from October 2020, driven by increased business activity and overall tax revenue. This includes a £1.1 billion addition to the “income-based tax” that reflects a strong labor market.

It was the second highest October borrowing since monthly records began in 1993, reflecting the large impact the COVID-19 intervention had on public finances. Public debt (debt accumulated over time) is about 95.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), a level not seen since the early 1960s.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “It is right to strengthen public finances for future generations.” He laid out new fiscal rules in his budget last month to keep debt on a sustainable path.

But Michal Stelmach, chief economist at advisory firm KPMG UK, said: “The UK is set to implement the most stringent fiscal policy of any G7 country in 2022, and growth will be stifled next year if the Prime Minister decides to continue meeting new targets. You can. “Financial Goals”

Meanwhile, early Christmas shopping helped UK retail sales recover growth in October after a nearly half-year contraction. UK ONS said Friday that monthly retail sales in the UK rose 0.8% between September and October.

That beat the 0.5% forecast by economists polled by Reuters and expanded for the first time in six months. Excluding fuel, which declined sharply since the fuel crisis last month, retail sales rose 1.6%.

Growth was aided by clothing stores that had the highest sales since the onset of the pandemic. Sales at department stores and toy stores also increased, with total sales up 5.8% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

Individual increases in consumer confidence in November measured by GfK released on Friday suggest sentiment has not yet been damaged by rising inflation.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: this year.”

