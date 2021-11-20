Why the new Covid restrictions don’t imply Plan B in the UK…





Austria’s complete national lockdown in the first few months in Western Europe will raise concerns that similar measures may be needed in the UK this winter.

Austrian Prime Minister Aleksandr Schalenberg last week triggered a circuit breaker lasting up to 20 days, with 990 cases per 100,000 population soaring.

There are similar surges in Germany, Slovakia, Croatia, Belgium and Slovenia.

This fourth wave of Europe is worrisome, but given the current circumstances, it is unlikely that it will immediately trigger a Plan B action or even lockdown in the UK.

The surge in Europe is due to the spread of the delta strain, just as the country is seeing fewer vaccinations.

In the UK, where immunizations started earlier, immunity has already surged, and now a booster is starting that must stop the rapid rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

In Austria, the population is less protected against Delta because the level of vaccination is the lowest in Western Europe.

In contrast, Delta arrived in the UK last spring, ahead of the continent, as many cases arrived from India, where it originated. This provided some protection, consistent with the primary and secondary doses of most UK adults.

Cases in the UK started increasing in July when all restrictions were lifted and have remained relatively high since then, but with some fluctuations.

Because immunizations in the UK were started earlier than in mainland Europe, the immunity of older people also started to weaken early, around September.

Here, with schools back on track, cases rose to a high of more than 56,000 per day in mid-October.

Cases in the UK are still high at about 46,000 now, but many of these are young people who are less likely to be hospitalized.

The continued high rates since summer would have generated some immunity in the population as well.

When explaining Winter Plan B in September, Boris Johnson said measures such as mandatory face coverings and work-from-home orders would only be introduced if daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were unsustainable.

Currently, there are about 800 hospitalizations per day, but the trend is fairly flat, so current pastors do not believe they need a Plan B.

Of course, that could change in the coming weeks if new mutations threaten vaccines or hospital admissions start to rise sharply.

Earlier this week, the prime minister said he could not rule out the possibility of imposing a Plan B or Christmas lockdown, but there is currently no data suggesting that such action is necessary.

