Joe Giudice struggles to return home after eviction, hires new lawyer

Long trip home. Joe Giudice has hired a lawyer to help him with his deportation case and he wants to return to the United States.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 19, that he plans to return to the United States after spending the last two years in his native Italy. In October 2018, he was ordered to be deported after serving three years in prison for fraud.

I wish I could see my kids back in our home country, be part of their life, be physically present when they need me and watch them grow up, Giudice told us girls Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, whom he shared with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice. I yearn again to hold my grandma in my arms before the time comes [in which] she is no longer on this Earth. [I want to] be with my mother [and] my family, to be where I’ve been calling home since I was a year old.

With the help of his manager Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, Joe said he hired immigration attorney Jessica M. Cadavid to help him in his fight.

I have high hopes and pray that I can finally return home in the near future, he told us on Friday.

Cadavid, who has been working on the businessman’s case for two months, is also optimistic about the opportunity to be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

The attorney for Cadavid & Associates told Us she was filing an inadmissibility waiver, which she described as some kind of pardon from the United States government. During the previous presidential administration, these types of discretionary waivers were not approved, according to Cadavid.

[But] we hope this time around we can look at his case with the time that has passed since his deportation and the fact that he has a family here, he still has children here, she said on Friday. He could apologize to the government and at least come back to see his family.

In 2014, Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to mail, email and bankruptcy fraud. His then wife, 49, was sentenced to serve a 15-month sentence at the time and was released in early December 2015. The former couple announced four years later that they separated afterwards. two decades of marriage. Their divorce was pronounced in September 2020.

A month later, Joe was granted leave to leave custody from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with two judges approving his request to travel to Italy while his deportation case was pending. [Joe wants to] start working and contributing financially to his wife and four children, James Leonard, then Joes’ attorney, argued in documents obtained by Us at the time.

The father of four was initially taken into ICE detention in March 2020 after serving his prison sentence. Six months later, his bail request was denied. In October 2020, the judge ruled that Joe could not stay in New Jersey with his family.

I don’t understand how I can be kicked out in this case. If you want, I’ll tell you from my side, Joe told the judge by teleconference after the ruling. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids, and they were waiting to hear from me.

When he landed in Naples, Italy later that month, Joe released a video statement in which he revealed what he learned from his time in prison.

At the end of the day, people make mistakes, he said in October 2020. No one is perfect. I have learned a valuable lesson from all of this, and I know my family is the most important thing to me, but I had better be here than there.

Cadavid told us on Friday that she hopes the U.S. government sees that her client has been involved in a lot of activity and a lot of different things that put him in a good light and would be considered a priority case, claiming, [Joe] makes a mistake and it will tell you very well, but this mistake is not for life.

The lawyer added, Joes is in a lot of houses. He was a part of the Real Housewives so people followed his story and continued to be involved. This is what we hope to show [in our filing].

Cadavid said it could be at least 14 months before a judge can consider the Joes case. We talk a lot about feelings because this process is difficult and it’s sad, she told us. Somebody’s out there in some kind of purgatory waiting [and asking], Can I come and see my family?

Reporting by Diana Cooper

