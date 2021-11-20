Legal activists write letter to UK government about PPE contract procurement – POLITICO





LONDON Solicitors of the Good Law Project campaign group wrote to the UK government with concerns about how procurement contracts were awarded in the early days of the pandemic.

In a letter to the government’s legal department, law firm Bindmans pointed to a report from POLITICO that disclosed details of VIP lanes used to speed up the processing of protective gear proposals from some suppliers. The letter asserts that not being transparent about contracts could be a serious violation of the government’s duty to be honest.

Created by officials, VIP Lane has enabled ministers, MPs, permanent residents and high-ranking officials to recommend companies that can help secure protective gear for health care workers as the UK struggles to procure equipment in 2020.

According to the National Audit Office, a government monitoring agency, clues referenced through this route were considered by the intergovernmental protective equipment team to be “more credible or need to be dealt with more urgently.” The usual competitive and bidding processes that help combat corruption have been halted to speed up procurement.

The list leaked to POLITICO details the names of the people who originally commissioned each company to the government and who passed those referrals to the VIP process. We list former Conservative Party Chairman Andrew Feldman, drafted to help the Ministry of Health during the pandemic, as the original nominee for the three companies and the person who marked all three nominations in the VIP lane.

However, the final version of the list released by the government later in the same week suggested that the initial contact in all three cases came from someone else.

Feldman spoke of a volunteer role in the department involved in considering proposals from potential sources of PPE or other medical supplies and communicating credible offers to government officials. He said he had no prior knowledge of the three companies in question and had never had a commercial relationship with them or their owners.

The government said that Bunzl Healthcare, the fourth company to win a contract for protective equipment after Feldman referred to the government, did not appear on the VIP list but is under judicial review. Bunzl Healthcare is a customer of Feldmans lobbying company Tulchan.

Bindmans questioned the government about the differences between the two lists. The list also said it raises questions about Feldmans’ role in light of the Bunzl case brought up by the Good Law Project. Both versions of the list raise questions related to these procedures. The discrepancy between the two versions suggests a lack of clarity about Sir Feldman’s role, which is relevant in itself,” the letter said.

Feldman did not answer the question about the differences between the two lists.

A government official said the list posted by POLITICO was correct at the time of publication. Downing Street is unaware of individual details about the listing, but claimed that due diligence was undertaken at the time.

