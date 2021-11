Britain’s Plan B isn’t needed yet, scientists say, as waves hit Europe.

Science advisers and ministers believe Britain can thwart a repeat of last winter’s deadliest Covid wave with a booster jab, despite concerns over a spike in cases in Europe.

While Boris Johnson is not preparing to implement Plan B measures as hospital stays remain the same, Downing Street has issued a new appeal to vaccinate people with a booster vaccine.

The government could expand the booster vaccine to all adults, including those under 40, to further strengthen the UK’s immune barrier and prevent winter waves. Despite the wave in Europe, No 10 requires us to change our approach and introduce Plan B, which includes mandatory face masks and telecommuting guidelines.

Cases in the UK remain high and are rising again after a period of decline, with 44,242 new infections reported yesterday, but the growth rate is exponential. Booster vaccination rollouts are limiting hospital admissions and reversing some, especially among older adults. weakened immunity.

The latest assessment from Sage, the government scientific advisory board, offers a relatively optimistic outlook for winter, saying: Immunization leading to hospitalization levels close to those seen in January 2021.

Whitehall sources said the government would follow the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations on whether to expand the booster dose to all adults.

However, officials were impressed by the data showing how effective top-up jabs are in reducing hospitalizations in the elderly.

The prime minister on Monday warned of a storm coming across Europe, and a Whitehall source on Friday said:

We must keep our arms up and be careful when people do business.

When asked about the situation in Europe, a Downing Street spokesperson said: We can’t see any data that means we need to change our approach.

Although the number of COVID-19 infections has decreased in most parts of the UK, the numbers are still high, the figures suggest.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of Sage, told the Radio 4s World at One program that the rest of Europe is now catching up with the UK.

It’s really important to boost our immunity and help us avoid the important fourth wave.

