



The fifth week of EU-UK talks on post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland in London ended without the progress on drug and tariff controls that Brussels was hoping for.

Despite the European Commission’s attempts to escalate talks, the recent round is still a long way from both sides.

The EU wanted to agree this week on how to ensure drug supplies from the UK to Northern Ireland, which it hopes will serve as a catalyst for solutions elsewhere.

The commission has expressed frustration at the UK’s lack of concrete proposals in response to an October package that says Brussels considers a significant move but London isn’t enough.

In a statement after meeting with British Prime Minister David Frost, Executive Committee Vice-Chairman Maro efovi said: “It is important that the recent changes in tone lead to a substantive joint solution within the framework of the Protocol.”

Medicine is one area that looks more constructive, but UK officials say there are still problems to be addressed.

In October, the Commission confirmed that it would amend EU legislation to allow the UK to continue to serve as a hub for the supply of generic drugs to Northern Ireland, which is not possible under the current protocol. The proposal would eliminate the need for UK-based pharmaceutical companies to relocate their infrastructure to Northern Ireland, where some feared it could prevent companies from offering medicines in the region.

However, the UK believes the EU plan is not finding a solution for certain medicines, such as new drugs that must be approved by the European Medicines Agency before they can be marketed in Northern Ireland. Instead, London proposed removing all medicines from the scope of the protocol.

Frost said an acceptable solution should ensure that medicines are available simultaneously across the UK and on the same basis.

Britons demanding more concessions in the region are fueling impatience in Brussels, efovi warned that this is a real test of political goodwill.

Brussels wants to move forward with deals in the sector by the end of the year, when the grace period permitting distribution of pharmaceuticals between the UK and Northern Ireland ends.

The talks also hit walls on customs paperwork and food safety inspections, so-called sanitary and phytosanitary controls.

The EU and the UK continued to exchange threats, although in a much less militant tone. Earlier, British Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said he was confident that “progress could be made without this incident.” [triggering Article 16], a reference to a legal mechanism that unilaterally temporarily suspends part of a transaction.

London is under pressure from union members in Northern Ireland to suspend the protocol if Brussels continues to require inspections of goods arriving from the UK into regional ports. While accusing the EU of being uncompromising, Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said negotiators were still fiddling with the edges.

Discussions will continue in London next week, with efovi and Frost back in stock on Friday.

