Britain, most vulnerable, faces 18-month fiscal pressure





The UK’s most vulnerable families and pensioners have been putting pressure on their earnings for 18 months as salaries haven’t kept pace with the surge in the cost of living, economists have warned.

According to the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility, a government spending watchdog, inflation is expected to peak at nearly 5% next spring and remain high for the next two years.

This means that beneficiaries will have to wait for lagging state pensions and universal credit to keep up with soaring inflation.

As pressure grows for the prime minister to ease the burden, Conservative colleague and former pension minister Baron Altman said the less wealthy would feel disproportionately pressured.

I’m worried that the lives of older people who don’t have great wealth don’t seem to matter, she told The Independent. Policies were introduced in favor of the already wealthy elderly, and money was taken from the poorest.

She added that pensioners are particularly exposed to inflation. Because poor retirees spend more of their income on basic necessities that have skyrocketed in price.

The 3.1% increase in benefits planned for this spring is consistent with September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure. Even though inflation was 4.2% according to the most recent data for October.

The same is true for state pensions after the government announced that it would break the so-called triple lock that it would raise by either income, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is the highest.

Sunak was urged to use some of the savings earned by cutting universal credit growth of 20 days a week to address the energy-induced crisis in the cost of living.

Mike Brewer, chief economist and vice president of the Resolution Foundation, said, “Some of the 20 savings per week can be used for energy-related actions, such as discounts on warmer homes or paying for colder weather.

Also, real wages were stagnant for a year or several months.

Ensuring a triple lock was a key manifesto promise by the Conservatives, but was put on hold for a year in September.

Liberal Democrats’ analysis shows that if the Bank of England’s inflation predictions are correct, then next year pensioners could be 2.6 billion poorer in real terms. Those receiving the new state pension will be worse off.

Households have already been faced with rising costs and stagnant benefits for several months. The inflation-related increase in universal credit and other benefits was 0.5%, well below the rate experienced by households in the 12 months to October.

And, according to the Resolution Foundation, slowing wage growth throughout 2022 is expected to be an increasing problem only for Rishi Sunak. Even paid telecommuting families will feel budgetary pressure through the winter of next year as inflation erodes pay increases.

Adding to this unfortunate situation is increasing energy costs, Brewer said. One of the biggest factors driving the price rise in recent months has been the soaring gasoline price. They will continue to push up household expenses.

The cap on energy prices, designed to limit the level at which energy providers can increase their rates, could increase by up to 30% in April next year, according to analysts at research firm Cornwall Insight.

“This cost of living crisis created by the Conservatives will ruin those who can’t afford it,” Jonathan Reynolds, Labor Department’s shadow labor and pensions secretary, told The Independent.

The government’s action this winter has pushed people to make their lives easier, not harder, to break promises of universal credit cuts, tax hikes and triple lockdown of pensions. Labor will ease the burden by lowering VAT on energy rates to immediately lower energy rates.

Jonathan Cribb, chief research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told The Independent that further inflation will exacerbate the crisis.

He added that the unexpected spike in inflation is especially bad for people with fixed incomes.

The prime minister said on Wednesday that many countries are experiencing higher inflation in response to rising inflation and the government is helping people improve job prospects by allowing universal credit beneficiaries to make more money before they can benefit.

We are also providing more immediate assistance, including a 500 million household aid fund for the most vulnerable families, freeze fuel and liquor tariffs, and caps on energy prices, Sunak said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/inflation-financial-squeeze-rishi-sunak-b1960612.html

