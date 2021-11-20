US, UN Call for Proof of Well-Being of Missing Chinese Tennis Stars | Women’s rights news





The UN and the United States demanded proof of Peng Shuais’ whereabouts on Friday, as concern grows for the well-being of Chinese tennis stars.

The player has not been seen in public since she alleged on November 2 that she was sexually assaulted by the former Chinese vice premier.

Tennis stars, sports organizations, governments and human rights activists have all expressed support for the 35-year-old who said in a now deleted Weibo article that Zhang Gaoli had forced her to have sex .

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Bidens’ administration wanted China to provide independent and verifiable proof of Peng’s whereabouts and expressed deep concern over the former highest ranked doubles player in the world.

The United Nations insisted that a fully transparent investigation into Pengs’ allegations be conducted.

It would be important to have proof of his plight and well-being, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva, told reporters. We are calling for a transparent investigation into his allegation of sexual assault.

Tennis players including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, the world’s best male player, also expressed their support for the Chinese athlete.

It’s horrible. I mean, one person is missing, Djokovic said during the ATP final in the Italian city of Turin. The whole tennis community needs to support her and her family and make sure she is safe and sound.

Djokovic also supported the Womens Tennis Associations (WTA) statement that she was ready to sever lucrative trade ties with China over Peng.

If you have tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, that would be a little strange, so I understand why the WTA has taken such a position, Djokovic said.

The former Wimbledon and Roland Garros doubles champion alleged that Zhang, who retired in 2018, forced her to have sex during a long-term relationship.

China has remained largely silent on the tennis star and on Friday the Foreign Ministry maintained its line that it was unaware of the controversy surrounding the player.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was not a diplomatic matter and that I was not aware of the situation.

Zero tolerance

Pengs’ post was quickly deleted from his verified account on Weibo, the popular social media platform in China, although screenshots of the prosecution were shared widely. Discussion of the case has since been suppressed, with state broadcaster CGTN this week sharing an email purportedly from Peng to WTA chief Steve Simon saying she was resting at home and the allegation of aggression was not true.

Simon questioned the authenticity of the email and said on Friday the WTA was at a crossroads with China and continued to make every effort to reach out and speak directly to Peng.

Prominent politicians, businessmen and artists also suddenly vanished from sight after clashing with authorities. The Fan Bingbing actress disappeared in 2018, shortly after this appearance at the Cannes Film Festival [File: Arthur Mola/Invision via AP Photo]

Peng, who represented China at the Olympics in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, is not the first high-profile Chinese citizen to suddenly disappear from public view under unclear circumstances.

Jack Ma, the founder of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Alibaba, disappeared in October 2020 after criticizing government regulators in a speech. Shortly thereafter, a major stock sale by Ant Group, the group’s online payment unit, was called off by authorities at the last minute. Ma reappeared in a video in January this year, but did not mention her disappearance.

Fan Bingbing, a Hollywood actress who was a prolific user of social media, disappeared for three months in 2018. It later emerged that she was under house arrest while under investigation for tax evasion. .

Pengs’ claims brought the #MeToo movement to the top echelons of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for the first time.

The Chinese government has systematically silenced the country’s #MeToo movement, said Doriane Lau, researcher at Amnesty International in China.

Given that he also has a zero tolerance approach to criticism, it is deeply concerning that Peng Shuai appears to be lacking, she said.

