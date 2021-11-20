Jen Shah’s assistant Stuart Smith turns plea into culprit





Problem in Utah. Jen Shahs’ assistant Stuart Smith has changed her guilty plea in the pending court case over their alleged involvement in a telemarketing scheme, Us Weekly confirms.

He pleaded guilty to three counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice, said attorney Ronald Richards, a former NBC legal analyst who is not affiliated with at the case, to Us of Smith, 43, on Friday, Nov.19.

well done

Smith, who faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, will be sentenced in March 2022. He admitted to hiding property and money, defrauding the elderly and lying to the Federal Trade Commission in a deposition, which constituted a perjury, Richards added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, and his Shah Squad member were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit electronic telemarketing fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering silver.

Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businesswoman on reality TV, and Stuart Smith, who is described as Shahs’ first assistant, are said to have generated and sold lists of innocent individuals for other members of their ploy to defraud several times, the US attorney in Manhattan Audrey Strauss then said in a statement. In reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities offered to victims by Shah, Smith and their co-conspirators were nothing but fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.

Andrew Peterson / Bravo

Days after the arrest, Smith and Shah pleaded not guilty to the charges. In August, however, court documents suggested Smith was planning to change his plea.

Mr. Smith is working diligently to resolve his case, his attorney wrote in a letter to the then U.S. District Judge. I am confident that his case will be resolved without a trial being necessary and I hereby request that we be excused from August 10, 2021.

Richards speculated at the time that the filing was a sign that Smith was very likely to backfire on his former boss. Shahs’ trial was originally scheduled to begin in October 2021 but has been pushed back to March 2022, apparently due to delays related to coronavirus protocols.

Earlier this year, Bravo’s personality asked a judge to dismiss the whole case against her, saying her dry contact lenses caused her to give up her Miranda rights without understanding what she was doing. This request was denied.

Shahs’ arrest aired on an episode of RHOSLC in November. She and her classmates were preparing to leave for Vail, Colorado, when she received a phone call that caused her to turn off her microphone. The Utah native then left the group, telling the other housewives that her husband, Sharrieff Shah Jr., was in the hospital with internal bleeding.

After the episode, Jen criticized her castmates via social media for what they said about her on the show. You all see who these ladies really are, she wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 15. They have no compassion for me and my family. It takes a wicked person to be happy about what was happening. I am [100 percent] innocent and I hope the ladies will each learn a valuable lesson and stop judging others.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one stop destination for exclusive Housewives news and interviews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/jen-shahs-assistant-stuart-smith-changes-plea-to-guilty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos