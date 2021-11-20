UK Weather Forecast: Heavy snow for ‘days’ as temperatures drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius.





The UK is expected to experience sub-zero temperatures with the possibility of dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius starting early next week, with snow expected to continue for several days.

Snow is expected in the UK from next Wednesday (

Image: AFP via Getty Images

The British will see snow for several days with sub-zero temperatures starting early next week, which could extend south into London.

The promise of cooler weather is now days away, as the UK can expect sub-zero temperatures from Monday, according to WXCharts.

Then it can reach -12C by the end of November, which is called a little ice age as the mercury drops dramatically from there and the Arctic pole blows south.

“For a cold weather fan who has a forecast model flying straight north from the North Pole next week, I can’t imagine a better weather pattern than this,” said weather forecaster Marco Petanya.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly across the country next week.

It won’t be cold in the southern part of the UK, but most parts of the country will see temperatures below zero next week, with lows reaching -7C.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of heavy snowfall in the north of the UK on Monday and a cold wave is expected to reach the south by Wednesday night.

London may see winter showers and snow until the end of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects colder than normal from Tuesday to December 2nd.

During this time high pressure will often be close to the west or southwest of England.

This will tend to bring a northwesterly or northwesterly wind that is cooler than average for a while. The most unstable conditions will be across the northern regions.

By the 29th of November, temperatures could drop below freezing in London, minus 4 degrees in Newcastle, and minus 12 degrees in the Scottish Highlands.

Most parts of the country will drop from -2 to -4 degrees below zero.

There will still be plenty of rain next weekend, but through November 28, up to 3cm of snow could fall in South England and Wales and up to 5cm in Scotland.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said in an interview with Express:

It will get noticeably colder during this period, and as solar activity declines, we see a potential mini-glacial winter.

December is expected to be colder, with some long-term forecasts predicting a low of -17C.

The UK Meteorological Agency’s Saturday 5-day forecast:

The southern part is dry and mostly cloudy. Further north, most of the light rain moves south and reaches the central area at the end of the day. The showers follow the rain across the north and northwest, snowing over the hills.

Saturday night:

Light rain stops in the south. A rather cool northerly wind follows all parts and is mostly dry inland, but the showers move inland from the north-facing coastline.

Sunday:

Although rather cold in most areas, dry and bright, the showers flow inland from the North Sea coastline.

Views from Monday to Wednesday:

Settled early and mostly dry with variable clouds. During Wednesday, rain moves southeast across the northern regions, followed by cooler weather and showers, with showers wintering over the hills.

Read more UK weather forecast: '5 days' snow just before '-17C deep freeze'

