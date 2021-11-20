Fearing its responsibility, the United States resists the United Nations Climate Damage Fund





The United States frequently cites fear of accountability as the reason why it has so far been reluctant to support the creation of a new international climate victims fund.

But some experts say the fear is misplaced.

Signing a UN agreement that creates a fund for “loss and damage” related to climate change will not open a Pandora’s box of litigation for past greenhouse gas emissions, they say.

Saleemul Huq, who heads the Bangladesh-based International Center for Climate Change and Development, dismissed the US fears as a “shitty argument.”

“No one is talking about liability and compensation,” he said. “It’s an old scarecrow that they have. “

US resistance to a climate damage fund dates back years, including during negotiations on the historic Paris climate agreement. At the time, developing countries wanted to include language on accountability for climate destruction caused by wealthier countries in a provision in the text that deals with the irreversible consequences of climate change – or loss and damage.

Developing countries stood up for loss and damage in the 2015 Paris Agreement, but the US delegation insisted on follow-up language that prohibited its inclusion from serving as a basis for future trials.

The language, known as Decision 52, was part of the Paris summit side deal. It states that the loss and damage section of the Paris Agreement “neither implies nor provides the basis for any liability or compensation”.

“The idea that there is real liability – and that liability arises from compensation – is something we didn’t agree with,” said Todd Stern, who led the team at American negotiation at the Paris summit. “We just didn’t want to go. “

This hesitation continues to this day.

During international climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, which ended last weekend, US officials resisted calls for a new loss and damage fund. The result was an agreement to chart a future course on loss and damage through dialogues that developing countries and their supporters have described as unnecessary delay.

US climate envoy John Kerry said at the end of the Glasgow summit that questions remain about the scope of a loss and damage fund. And he argued that there are ways to distribute climate aid through already established channels.

“We also always remain attentive to the issue of liability and where it goes,” Kerry said in response to a question from E&E News.

Huq, of the Center for Climate Change and Development, called the US emphasis on avoiding liability “paranoid”. He said that since the Paris Agreement, developing countries have “never invoked liability and compensation as a basis for seeking funding for loss and damage” and instead “appealed to developed countries. on the basis of a common humanity and a sense of solidarity “.

“It seems to me that the attitude of the United States towards us is to say that we know that you are not talking about liability and indemnity, but you mean it, and that is not acceptable,” he said. -he adds.

The question of how a UN deal could create new legal headaches for the United States as the world’s largest historic emitter of greenhouse gases is not straightforward. Conceptually, the loss and damage issues seem to point to emissions from the countries that have contributed the most to climate change over the past two centuries, including the United States.

Stern, of the US negotiating team in Paris, said nothing about the agreement barring plaintiffs from suing for damages related to climate change. It simply seeks to prevent the international climate pact from being the basis of litigation, because it deals with loss and damage.

“I assure you that as people decided to sue at one point, and there was no such language [in the Paris deal], they would point the finger at Paris, not … to say that it necessarily proves their case, but that it would be a factor or something to weigh in the balance, “he said.” And we’re just saying that it doesn’t weigh in the balance. “

Dan Bodansky, professor of law at Arizona State University, said that as the United Nations climate body begins funding loss and damage, this aid – given by developed countries to damaged poor countries by the shows for which they are largely responsible – could be seen as an obligation rather than a gift.

But liability issues would be settled by national courts. And he said it was difficult to see how that could lead to successful litigation, especially in the United States.

“I think in the United States it’s hard for me to imagine that the courts are going to rely on the Glasgow decisions in any way as a basis for making decisions or the holding companies or the States- United responsible, ”he said. “I don’t think that’s likely at all.”

Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, was also skeptical.

“I could conceive of a language and an international agreement that would expose the United States to some responsibility, but I cannot conceive of the United States accepting such language,” Gerrard said.

To make the Paris Agreement a basis for increased liability for climate-related damage, parties should adopt language that places responsibility for climate change on developed countries and promises to reimburse developing countries for the damage.

Just creating a fund and contributing to it wouldn’t have that effect, Gerrard said.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2021. E&E News provides essential information for energy and environment professionals.

