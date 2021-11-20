UK raises terror threat level to ‘serious’ after two violent incidents





The UK has raised the threat of Islamic terrorism to “serious” after two violent incidents in Liverpool and Essex over the past month, the Canada-based think tank reports.

The International Forum on Human Rights and Security (IFFRAS), citing counter-terrorism experts, reported that more threats would be posed in the UK, but added that so far no Islamic group has acknowledged responsibility for the attacks.

British Security Secretary Damien Hinds suspected the incident could be the result of online radicalization, the latest aspect of Islamic terrorism threatening Europe. “Security services have hampered more than 30 later plans in the last few years,” Hinds said.

On 15 November, a suicide bomber detonated himself with an explosive device near a maternity hospital in Liverpool.

According to MI5, the UK’s domestic counterintelligence agency, the threat of Islamic terrorists to the UK is real.

“Terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, including al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), have both the intention and the ability to direct attacks on the West. The UK is a top priority for Islamic extremists and Islamic extremists. They pose a significant threat to our interests and citizens in our country and abroad. Despite the current focus on terrorism in Syria and Iraq, terrorist threats also occur in other parts of the Middle East and in regions such as the North, East and Regions. West Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia,” the website said.

British Home Secretary Pretty Patel said the threat of terrorism in the UK has risen from ‘significant’ to ‘severe’, making another attack very likely.

On October 15, Conservative Sir David Ames was stabbed to death outside the constituency operating room in Essex. He was stabbed several times on the way back from surgery. He succumbed to injuries.

According to IFFRAS, the UK counter-terrorism agency’s priority is to identify everyone in the UK who may have been radicalized in recent months or years.

“There are thousands of individuals in the UK who support violent extremism or participate in Islamic extremist activities. Some British nationals travel abroad to train with extremist groups and return to the UK to plan their attacks. It comes from individuals radicalized by online sources.” MI5 said.

According to the House of Representatives report on “Terrorism in the UK: Statistics”, the number of terrorism-related arrests in the UK since 2001 peaked at 447 in 2017-18. In 2020-21, 27% of 166 terrorism-related arrests were prosecuted, of which 82% were terrorism-related.

