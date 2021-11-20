US wildfires killed nearly 20% of the world’s giant sequoias in two years | Climate crisis in the American West





Lightning-triggered wildfires have killed thousands of giant redwoods this year, adding to a staggering two-year toll that accounts for nearly a fifth of Earth’s tallest trees, officials said on Friday.

Fires in Sequoia National Park and the surrounding national forest that is also named after the tree have ravaged more than a third of California’s groves and burned an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 redwoods. Fires in the same region last year killed an unprecedented 7,500 to 10,400 of the 75,000 trees.

Sequoias are the largest trees by volume and are native to only about 70 groves scattered along the western side of the Sierra Nevada range. They were once considered almost flame retardant. The fact that intense fires have burned at a temperature high enough to kill so many giants puts an exclamation mark on the impact of the climate crisis.

The sad reality is that we have seen yet another huge loss within a finite population of these iconic trees that are irreplaceable in many lives, said Clay Jordan, Director of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. As spectacular as these trees are, we really can’t take them for granted. To make sure they are there for our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, certain steps are necessary.

The combination of a warming planet that created hotter droughts and a century of fire suppression that smothered forests with thick undergrowth fueled fires that spelled the death knell for trees that date back to ancient civilizations. .

California has seen its biggest fires in the past five years, with last year setting a record for most area burned. So far, the second largest area of ​​land has burned down this year.

After last year’s castle and SQF complex fires took authorities by surprise by wiping out so many redwoods, extraordinary measures have been taken to save the biggest and oldest trees this year.

The General Sherman tree, the largest living being on Earth, and other ancient trees were wrapped in an aluminum blanket. A type of fire-retardant gel, similar to that used as an absorbent in baby diapers, has been deposited on the canopy of trees that can exceed 60 meters in height. The sprinklers thinned the trunks and the flammable material was scraped away from the trees.

Christy Brigham of the US National Park Service looks up before unboxing the giant sequoia General Sherman during the KNP complex fire last month. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon / AFP / Getty Images

The measures spared the Giant Forest, the park’s first grove of ancient trees, but the measures could not be deployed everywhere.

Most of the Suwanee Grove in the park burned down in an extreme fire in the marble fork of the Kaweah River drainage. The famine complex grove in Sequoia National Forest has been largely destroyed, according to estimates of the amount burned at high severity.

In 2013, the park performed climate modeling that predicted that extreme fires would not put redwoods at risk for 50 years, said Christy Brigham, head of resource management and science at both parks. But that was at the start of what became a punitive five-year drought that essentially shattered the pattern.

Amid the 2015 drought, the park saw giant sequoias set on fire for the first time. Two fires in 2017 killed more giant sequoias, serving as a warning for what was to come. Then the castle fire happened and it was like, Oh, my God, Brigham said. We went from the warning sign to the burning hair. Losing 7,000 trees in a single fire is crazy.

A full tally of deaths from last year’s fires is still not available as forestry crews were confirming the number of trees that died when lightning struck on September 9, triggering the fire in Windy in the Sequoia National Forest and the SQF complex in the park, Brigham says.

Not all the news of the estimates was gloomy.

As fires burned in 27 groves and large numbers of trees were incinerated, many low-intensity fires that the redwoods need to thrive have cleared away vegetation and the heat will open the cones so they can spread their fire. seeds.

However, areas where the fire has burned so hard that the seeds have been killed may not be able to regenerate. For the first time, the park is considering planting seedlings to preserve the species.

I’m not ready to give up on the giant sequoias, Brigham said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/19/giant-sequoias-wildfires-killed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos