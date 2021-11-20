UK Weather Forecast: Exact Snow Date Hit by 900 Mile-Wide Arctic Plunge





Snow is expected in the South from Wednesday night, while sleet is expected to hit London in the middle of next week.

Image: PA

The UK is set to plunge into the Arctic cold with a 10-day long cold that is set to hit the whole country starting tomorrow.

Forecasters expect snow in parts of the north from Monday, saying Scotland will get snow first.

Elsewhere, a low of -7C is expected later in the week. As temperatures drop, ice and frost will fall across the country.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s long-term forecast from 22 November to 1 December: “During this period, high pressure will often be near the west or southwest of England.

“This will tend to make the north or northwest winds cooler than average for a while.

“The most precarious conditions will be across the northern regions.

“With showers or longer heavy rains here, there is a chance of snow on the highlands and occasionally falling to lower levels.

Meteorologists say snow will begin in parts of the north starting Monday, with Scotland getting a snowstorm first.

“There can be strong winds from the north, especially around the coast.

“If you go further south, there will be less showers and it’s likely to remain somewhat dry, but there’s a chance we’ll see some winter weather here.

“It will lead to colder nights with frost and fog, at a point where the winds will ease the clearer and calmer conditions.”

Weather forecaster Marco Petagna told Sun he couldn’t imagine a better weather pattern for cold-weather fans with forecast models flying straight north from the North Pole next week.

It will be very cold in the north from the weekend. There is a chance of rain in the north from Sunday, with some snow in the highlands, with occasional low levels.

A blizzard flew through a car in Maidenhead, Berkshire earlier this year.

Further south, less showers are likely, but some winter weather and chilly nights are likely to be frosty.

A MetDesk spokesperson added: If you hate the cold, look away now. Next week will see big changes with Arctic winds, plummeting temperatures and snow in some areas.

This comes after forecasts predict up to 24 centimeters of white matter will fall across northwest Scotland next weekend as temperatures drop.

Icelandic air is expected to be swept over the UK later next week, causing temperatures to plummet across the country.

The BBC’s weather forecast for this month said: “During the last 10 days of November, cooler Icelandic air will flow across the UK, continuing through the first few days of December.”

“The most prominent drivers of this pattern will be the Atlantic high pressure and the European continental pressure.”

