Nasdaq closes at record high, US stocks end week with mixed results amid COVID-19 nervousness





U.S. stock indices ended mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping amid growing concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe, but the tech-charged Nasdaq Composite , finished at an all time high as bond yields fell.

How are stock indices traded? The S&P 500 SPX Index, -0.14%, slipped 6.58 points, or 0.1%, to close at 4,697.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA Index, -0.75%, lost 268.97 points, or 0.8%, to end at 35,601.98, dragged down by declines at Boeing Co. BA, – 5.77% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, -2.11% The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index, + 0.40% rose 63.73 points, or 0.4%, to end at a record 16,057 , 44. The larger-cap NDX Nasdaq-100 Index, + 0.55%, ended up 0.6%, with the advance fueled by gains in shares of Intuit Inc. INTU, + 10.08% and Micron Technology Inc. MU, + 7.80% For the week, the Dow Jones lost 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

As of Thursday, the Dow Jones closed down 60.10 points, or 0.2%, at 35,870.95, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record 4,704.54 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to finish at a record 15,993.

What drove the market?

Shares of large tech companies have helped boost an otherwise stock market plagued by renewed angst over COVID-19.

There is a bit of unease around COVID, Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust, said in a telephone interview on Friday. Europe is in a lot of trouble right now, raising fears that a similar spike in COVID infections will follow in the United States

This has sparked investor interest in home-based trading, including technology stocks, and areas of the market that tend to fare better in a lower interest rate environment, such as stocks of RLG growth, + 0.33%, according to Roth. In contrast, travel-focused stocks aren’t doing as well in the market today, he said.

Some investors have suggested that the bearish news on the increase in infectious disease cases is being used as an opportunity to ease exposures ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weeks in the United States, which is a seasonal time of low activity.

The announcement of a 20-day nationwide COVID lockdown by the Austrian government scared the stock markets and triggered the purchase of government safe-haven bonds on Friday.

COVID developments in Europe are disrupting markets today, as many investors likely thought the lockdowns were behind us, according to Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. It’s a growth issue, Shah, who is based in London, explained in a telephone interview on Friday.

Austria’s lockdown will include both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, with movement of the latter having been restricted over the past week. The news from Vienna comes as Germany’s health minister said on Friday that closures could not be ruled out in his country, with record cases this week in Germany and Austria.

I think we were seeing a knee-jerk reaction to the announcement of Austria’s lockdown that reflects fear more than reality, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, in comments sent via email. Other countries like the US, UK and others will be very reluctant to impose such measures again and will likely adopt a lighter touch, if necessary, and unless it is unavoidable.

In the United States, cases have increased in the Upper Midwest, with a busy travel season set to begin before the Thanksgiving holiday next week. In addition, the number of daily cases surpassed 100,000 for a second day in a row Thursday, with the seven-day average hitting a six-week high of 94,669, according to a New York Times Tracker.

Reports of an increase in infections have driven oil prices down over fears of a drop in demand resulting from COVID lockdowns. West Texas Intermediate CLZ21 crude fell 3.7% to $ 76.10 per barrel.

U.S. markets will close for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, with a shortened trading session the next day to end the week.

A number of analysts have expressed optimism on equities, despite a wall of worries, including concerns about inflation and the pace of interest rate hikes by federal research.

The real risk is inflation, Roth said, not a lack of economic activity because of COVID. Roth said he remains fairly optimistic about growth in the United States in part due to the availability of booster vaccines for COVID-19 vaccines.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said the central bank may have to move towards a faster cut to its bond buying program on the basis, in part, of high inflation, in a speech to the Center for Financial Stability. Waller described the high inflation seen this year as a big snowfall that will stay on the ground for a while rather than an inch of dust.

Read: Should stock market investors who missed the rally buy now? Here’s what UBS says

Meanwhile, markets are waiting for President Joe Biden to nominate who will head the central bank after Jerome Powell’s term ends in February. Markets expect Biden to rename Powell or Fed Governor Lael Brainard.

There is currently uncertainty in the markets, said Roth, who fears Brainard may be so accommodating as to increase the risk of policy error by waiting too long to raise rates amid high inflation.

Read: Why banks prefer Brainard to Powell to lead the Fed

Elsewhere, House Democrats passed Bidens’ $ 1.85 trillion social spending package, after plans for a Thursday night vote were delayed by a nearly four-hour speech from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The bill must now be approved by the Senate.

Which companies were the center of attention? Intuit Inc. INTU, + 10.08% of shares jumped 10.1% after the software company raised its annual forecast while incorporating recent acquisitions. Evercore CJ Muse’s ISI raised Micron MU, + 7.80% and Lam Research Corp. LRCX, + 1.37% on his company’s top picks list on Friday, arguing that both could benefit from the green shoots he sees in the memory industry. Micron shares rose 7.8%, while Lam’s shares closed up 1.4%. Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT fell 0.5%, after MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk said the discount retail giant does the most, but gets the least credit . Shares of Foot Locker Inc.FL plunged about 12%, even after the footwear and athletic clothing retailer on Friday reported fiscal third quarter adjusted profit and above-expected sales, while the cost of sales plummeted and said he was ready for the holidays despite supply chain issues. KinderCare Learnings Companies Inc. KLC has announced that it will postpone its initial public offering, citing regulatory delays. Shares of Workday Inc.WDAY fell 4.2% after the software company announced third-quarter tax results beating estimates from Street, named Barbara Larson as new CFO, and plans to acquire VNDLY, a cloud-based vendor management software company. Nike Inc.NKE said Thursday night that its board of directors had approved an 11% dividend increase to 30.5 cents per share. Its shares climbed 2.1%. Shares of Sweetgreen Inc., which recently debuted as a publicly traded company, closed up 7.1% on Friday. The Californian operator of restaurants focused on health had seen its stocks increase Thursday. How did the other assets behave? The yield on the 10-year T-billTMUBMUSD10Y fell about 5 basis points to 1.535% on Friday. The yields and prices of debt move in opposite directions. The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, rose 0.5%, trading around its highest level since July 2020. in part by rising prices dollars. Stoxx Europe 600SXX pre-traded 0.3% and posted a weekly decline of 0.1%, while London’s FTSE 100UKX ended the session down around 0.5% for a weekly decline of 1.7 %. In Asia, the Shanghai CompositeSHCOMP rose 1.1% to gain 0.6% for the week, while the Hang Seng HSI index fell 1.1% in Hong Kong, recording a decline of 1.1% for the week, and the Chinese CSI 300,000,300, +1.08% rose 1.1%. to help it finish roughly flat for the week, and Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK rose 0.5% on Friday’s session for a weekly gain of 0.5%.

Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this report.

