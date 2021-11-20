UK-Pakistan agree to repatriate illegal immigrants





ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday finalized negotiations on a bilateral re-entry agreement with the UK in which former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could be extradited to the UK for staying illegally in the UK.

In early August, Sharif appealed to the British Immigration Tribunal after the British Interior Ministry refused to extend her stay in the UK for medical reasons.

To reach a new post-Brexit deal, British Interior Secretary Matthew Rycroft made a two-day trip to Pakistan, where the deal was finalized on Thursday to address the issue of illegal immigration.

Rycroft and Prime Minister’s Home Affairs and Responsibility Advisor Shahzad Akbar have finalized negotiations on an Anglo-Pakistan Re-entry Agreement, which will ensure the return of illegal immigrants who have no legal basis to remain in Pakistan.

Contrary to past practice, the UK now shares data on those being repatriated.

A statement issued by the British High Commissioner in Islamabad said it had decided that the agreement would be submitted to the Pakistani federal cabinet in the coming weeks for implementation by the end of the year subject to cabinet approval.

The agreement will enable the sharing of criminal records between UK and Pakistani authorities, supporting effective law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

The High Commissioner said the UK has committed to working with Pakistan to develop an effective partnership on immigration as part of a deep and mutually beneficial relationship.

During the visit, Mr. Rycroft also talked about the UK Home Office’s new immigration system, which will provide a global arena for those wishing to travel to the UK. Pakistani students will benefit from a new postgraduate pathway that provides opportunities for skilled roles in the UK job market, the High Commission said.

Shahzad Akbar told Dawn that it took a year and a half to finalize an agreement through interagency meetings between the two countries. Previously, the British government did not share data and other records of people repatriated to Pakistan.

He added that under the new agreement, British authorities would share such information, citing cases of people deported to Pakistan after being charged with sex crimes. Their criminal data and other sensitive information is shared with Pakistani authorities.

Under the new agreement, those whose visas have expired, illegal immigrants and those charged with sex offenders will be repatriated to Pakistan and details will be shared, the adviser explained.

In December 2020, a charter plane carrying Pakistani immigrants from London landed in Islamabad on October 20, almost two months after the government’s last-minute permit was denied.

Posted at dawn on November 20, 2021

