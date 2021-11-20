UK should be prepared to impose Covid restrictions this winter, experts warn | covid





The UK government cannot afford to be complacent and should be prepared to introduce stronger measures to control the spread of Covid-19 this winter if necessary, a government adviser and leading epidemiologist said.

As mainland Europe is engulfed in a new wave, some countries have taken strict measures to control the spread of the virus.

Given that Austria introduced compulsory vaccinations from February, new lockdowns started on Monday and the German minister has declared a national emergency, Professor Andrew Hayward, co-director of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said that the UK will see the UK in the next few weeks. Or similar action should be taken within a few months.

He said Britain is on the edge and that much depends on booster jab campaigns and acceptance rates.

Hayward, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises governments, told the BBCs Today program the situation in Europe looks different.

I think there are many differences. The main difference is that we have had very high infection rates long since we opened in July, so cases have actually maintained a high plateau, with associated hospitalizations and deaths. .Europe actually started growing in early October and now it’s accelerating and growing exponentially in some parts of Europe, he said.

The UK recorded more than 46,000 coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period on Thursday, the highest daily figure in nearly a month.

Hayward added that it is still above the European average, and Austria, as well as some countries in Eastern Europe, now have higher infection levels than the UK, and Germany is catching up with us.

Germany’s seven-day average daily new cases had risen to 46,648 by Friday.

When asked if the different approaches adopted in Europe and the UK have played a decisive role in how the COVID-19 winter season has progressed so far, Hayward said: at a very high level. When antibodies are measured in the entire adult population, about 98% of people will have antibodies as a result of vaccination or infection.

However, whether or not you actually have antibodies, the level of those antibodies is important, and you can see that the antibodies are significantly weakened after vaccination, which increases the risk of infection.

Hayward said there is a lot of uncertainty in models that predict how an epidemic will develop in a particular region in the future.

But, as far as I know, every winter since records began, respiratory infections increase in winter and hospitalizations and deaths peak in winter, and I don’t think there’s any reason why Corona is no different than that.

To what extent additional infections lead to hospitalizations and deaths will depend on the speed of the booster campaign, he said.

So, if you can revaccinate the most vulnerable people with a booster, it could have a significant impact.

When asked if the UK could be complacent in terms of action, he said: We’ve seen over 8,000 people hospitalized with Covid, nearly 1,000 of them on ventilators. We’re getting a bit of a knife edge here with Covid as we have far fewer beds that can accommodate patients compared to Europe.

However, if we add in all other respiratory infections that occur in winter when the level of population mix is ​​high, [patient] Backlog, the NHS is already in serious trouble. Therefore, we believe we need to be prepared to take action.

