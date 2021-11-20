Home Secretary Haaland decides to rid the US of racist place names





US Home Secretary Deb Haaland announced on Friday that the federal agency would put in place a process to revise and replace derogatory racist terms used in place names.

Haaland, the country’s first Native American cabinet secretary, said a newly created federal advisory committee would review and recommend changes to the derogatory names of federal lands, according to a press release from the US Department of the Interior.

The Place Name Reconciliation Advisory Committee, through a new derogatory geographic names working group, will consult with the public and tribal representatives on potential place name changes.

Haaland also said the term “squaw,” derogatory for indigenous women, was derogatory, according to the press release. It ordered the Geographical Names Council, the federal body responsible for naming geographic locations, to develop procedures that would remove the term from federal usage.

“Squaw” currently appears in the names of more than 650 federal land units, according to data from the Board on Geographic Names.

“Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. The lands and waters of our country should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our common cultural heritage so as not to perpetuate the legacy of oppression, ”Haaland said in the press release.

“Today’s actions will speed up an important process to reconcile derogatory place names and mark a milestone in honoring the ancestors who have ruled our lands from time immemorial,” she said.

Haaland noted that it typically takes years for the Geographic Names Board to replace place names, as their review process is on a case-by-case basis. There are hundreds of name changes pending before the board, according to the press release.

The new federal advisory committee aims to make this process more efficient by facilitating a “proactive and systematic development and review” of name change proposals, according to the press release.

Some advocates have welcomed Haaland’s announcement, saying the federal government’s move is long overdue.

“The names that still use vulgar terms are an embarrassing legacy of this country’s colonialist and racist past,” John Echohawk, executive director of the Native American Rights Fund, said in a statement. “It is high time for us as a nation to move forward, beyond these derogatory terms, and show aboriginal people and everyone alike.

“We applaud [Haaland] for taking action to make our federal government and public lands more inclusive and respectful of Indigenous peoples, ”Echohawk said.

Paul Spitler, senior director of legislative policy at land conservation nonprofit The Wilderness Society, also applauded the announcement.

“The names of our mountains and rivers must honor and reflect the great diversity of our country and promote the dignity of all,” Spitler said in a statement Friday. “We support the actions of the Biden administration to eliminate the thousands of racist and offensive place names on public lands and to work with diverse populations in local communities to create more equitable and inclusive outdoor spaces for all.”

The ministry and council have taken similar steps over the years to replace place names and derogatory terms.

In 1962, then Home Secretary Stewart Udall asked the board to eliminate the use of a derogatory term for black people. And in 1974, the council identified a derogatory term for the Japanese as derogatory and removed its use as well.

The board of directors also voted in 2008 to change the name of a mountain in Phoenix from “Squaw” Peak to Piestewa Peak, in honor of Army Spc. Lori Piestewa, the first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the United States Army.

Some states, including Oregon, Maine, Montana and Minnesota, have passed legislation banning the use of the word “squaw” in place names, according to the press release.

Congressional Democrats introduced legislation in July to rename more than 1,000 locations in the United States that feature offensive language and racist slurs, Business Insider reported.

The name change also occurred in the private sector.

In September, the Squaw Valley ski resort in California changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. The ski resort is located in the Olympic Valley, formerly known as Squaw Valley until it hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.

On Friday, the Cleveland Indians, a Major League baseball team, officially became the Cleveland Guardians.

