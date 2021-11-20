US officials warn of possible Russian military incursion into Ukraine





U.S. intelligence officials are warning European allies of a possible Russian military incursion into Ukraine, the likelihood of an incursion increasing as the weather cools. An incursion is weather dependent, but could occur in a matter of weeks unless the West intervenes, U.S. officials briefed on the matter told CBS News.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have gathered at the Ukrainian border – months after thousands of soldiers gathered at the border in the spring. But unlike last spring’s build-up, which was seen as a show of force, U.S. intelligence officials warn that it could be in preparation for a real incursion into the Donbass region in eastern England. ‘Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was closely monitoring a “large and unusual concentration of Russian forces” near the Ukrainian border.

“It is urgent that Russia be transparent about this military reinforcement, defuse and reduce tensions,” said Stoltenberg after a meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

US and UK intelligence has been shared with European stakeholders.

On Friday, Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley spoke with General Valery Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They discussed the security situation in Eastern Europe, including “Russia’s activity in the region,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Press.

“The president stressed the need for continued consultation among regional allies and partners, and reaffirmed US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

The statement noted that Ukraine is a key partner of NATO with an essential role in maintaining stability in Europe.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the United States had “no clarity on Moscow’s intentions , but we know the rules of the game “.

“[O]Our concern is that Russia may make the grave mistake of attempting to resuscitate what it undertook in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed through sovereign Ukrainian territory, and did so claiming to wrong that it was provoked, ”Blinken said.

On Saturday, he said the United States was “genuinely concerned” about Russia’s activities on the Ukrainian border.

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines met with senior NATO leaders and Polish government officials while she was abroad this week. She briefed NATO ambassadors on US intelligence and a possible Russian intervention in Ukraine, The New York Times reports.

The Haines meetings followed a series of engagements in Moscow by a US delegation led by CIA Director Bill Burns, who surrendered at President Biden’s request earlier this month to warn the Russia against any action in Ukraine. Some of Burns’ meetings were very busy and controversial, which was not unexpected, according to officials who know them well.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Thursday evening introduced an amendment to the must-see National Defense Authorization Act that would trigger possible sanctions and visa bans against senior citizens. Russian officials if Russia invaded Ukraine. Other sanctions targets would include the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Kremlin-backed pipeline that would bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas directly to Europe. Sanctions could also hit large financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more.

The amendment calls on President Biden to determine that hostilities – defined as “military escalation or other offensive operations” – warrant sanctions.

U.S. concerns about a possible incursion into Ukraine come amid a crisis nearby on the Polish-Belarusian border. Authorities have yet to determine whether there is a link between Russia and the situation at this border, where thousands of desperate migrants being transported to Belarus from Iraq, Syria and Yemen have gathered in freezing conditions in an attempt to enter Poland – the soil of the EU.

On Friday, in a considerable de-escalation of tensions, Belarusian authorities emptied camps where migrants had been living for weeks. But Polish officials said the migrants were instead transported elsewhere, in small groups, to several other border posts.

“We have to prepare for the fact that this problem will continue for months on end. I have no doubt that it will be the case,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in a radio interview on Saturday.

