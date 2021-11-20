UK Weather: As temperatures drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius, the Icelandic air is frozen hard for snow.





From this weekend, the weather is getting much colder and there is a chance of snow in the north of England, with temperatures dropping to minus 12 degrees. Outbreaks of strong winds and rain are on the card

UK Weather: Temperatures expected to plummet across the UK

The Icelandic air surge is set to hit the UK in the last 10 days of November and early December, with snow and temperatures expected to drop to minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters say high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean and atmospheric pressure in the North Sea and continental Europe will be the main weather patterns during this period.

Northern winds are expected across Scotland, with a chance of rain and snow in Scotland.

After a mild start to the weekend, BBC weather forecaster Sarah Keith-Lucas said weather conditions will change over the next 24 hours.

“It’s getting a lot colder over the weekend,” she said. “November has been a mild month so far, but things are about to change.”

This afternoon the northern areas will be very cool and windy with a mix of sunshine and strong showers, Sarah Keith-Lucas said.

The southern part will be mostly cloudy and mild with rain in parts. The temperature will be between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Clear skies will be seen for most of the country tonight, but showers will continue from the north.

Sarah Keith-Lucas said, “We expect temperatures in most towns and cities to stay in a few degrees below zero, but most rural areas expect the first frost tomorrow morning.”

Tomorrow will be a sunny and dry day for most parts of the country, but it will feel a bit cooler, forecasters said.

Next week will start with dry weather, but showers are likely to hit the southeast on Wednesday.

As temperatures continue to drop, Sarah Keith-Lucas says it’s time to dig out their winter coats.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of heavy snowfall in the north of England on Monday, with a cold wave expected to reach the south by Wednesday night.

Most of the UK is expected to record minus 0 degrees and minus 7 degrees in many parts of the country.

At first it won’t be that cold in the south of England, but forecasters have predicted that by 29 November it will drop to minus 4 degrees Celsius in London and -12 degrees Celsius in the Scottish Highlands.

“I couldn’t imagine a better weather pattern for a fan of colder weather with a forecast model going straight from the North Pole next week,” Meteorological Agency forecaster Marco Petanya said.

UK 5-day weather forecast for today:

The southern part is dry and mostly cloudy. Further north, most of the light rain moves south and reaches the central area at the end of the day. The showers follow the rain across the north and northwest, snowing over the hills.

Tonight:

Light rain stops in the south. A rather cool northerly wind follows all parts and is mostly dry inland, but the showers move inland from the north-facing coastline.

Sunday:

Although rather cold in most areas, dry and bright, the showers flow inland from the North Sea coastline.

Views from Monday to Wednesday:

Settled early and mostly dry with variable clouds. During Wednesday, rain moves southeast across the northern regions, followed by cooler weather and showers, with showers wintering over the hills.

