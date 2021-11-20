All American adults can get Pfizer and Moderna boosters after CDC gives final approval





A patient receives a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan on September 29, 2021.

Émilie Elconin | Reuters

All adults in the United States are now eligible to receive the Covid vaccine boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared injections for the general public on Friday. The move provides an extra dose of protection for tens of millions of fully vaccinated Americans as cases rise and public officials fear the country will face another rise during the winter.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky approved the booster shots hours after the agency’s independent panel of vaccine scientists unanimously approved the opening of eligibility to all 18-year-olds and more at least six months after receiving their second dose.

As of Friday, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the two companies’ vaccine recalls for all American adults.

“After a critical scientific assessment, today’s unanimous decision carefully examined the current state of the pandemic, the latest data on the vaccine’s effectiveness over time, and a review of the safety data from people who have already received a series of primary vaccines and a COVID-19 booster, “Walensky said in a statement Friday evening.

“Booster injections have demonstrated the ability to safely increase the protection of people against infections and serious consequences and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus on the eve of the winter break.” . Based on compelling evidence, all adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose, ”Walensky said.

The CDC also said people over 50 should be given booster shots, a stronger recommendation for this age group than before. The panel previously limited its strictest advice to people over 65 and others at high risk.

Efficacy data

Pfizer said its booster dose was 95% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in people who had no signs of previous infection in a clinical trial of 10,000 participants aged 16 and older, according to Dr. John Perez, vice president of the company’s clinical vaccine research program. .

Moderna did not submit efficacy data for its booster, telling the panel that it was still collecting the data.

While more than 195 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States, cases of Covid are increasing in some areas as vaccine effectiveness declines over time, CDC’s Dr Sara Oliver told the panel.

“Overall protection remains high in severe illness and hospitalization and declining [effectiveness] appears to be less pronounced for the Moderna vaccine compared to Pfizer, ”said Oliver. However, she said the evidence suggests there is a higher risk of a rare heart disease called myocarditis after Moderna injections compared to Pfizer.

Provide clarity

Dr Nirav Shah, director of the CDC of Maine and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said the current guidelines are confusing and generate more work for state and local health officials who must determine who is eligible. The group wants the CDC to distribute the snaps to everyone 18 and over to streamline the eligibility process, he said.

“Such a decision has the advantage of relieving the pressure on the staff of the immunization program of the state health department, who now answer a large number of eligibility questions for recalls,” he said. he told the panel.

“As a clinician immersed in the clinical trenches, I am really happy that we have the clarity and streamlining of the recommendation so that all Americans can understand the vaccines recommended to them right now,” said Dr. Camille Kotton. , member of the committee after the vote.

Side effects from the third injections of Pfizer and Moderna were mild in the overwhelming majority of study participants, including injection site pain, headache, fever and chills, the data showed.

Moderna found that the side effects from his booster doses were comparable to those experienced by patients after the initial two-dose series, including headaches, fatigue and muscle pain. However, the company is still collecting safety data while its clinical trial of more than 15,000 participants is underway, according to Rituparna Das, who presented on behalf of Moderna at the meeting.

Update on myocarditis

The CDC, in a study presented Friday, found 54 preliminary cases of myocarditis and myopericarditis among nearly 26 million Pfizer and Moderna booster doses administered, or about 2.1 cases per 1 million shots administered. However, only 12 of these reported cases have been attributed to vaccines so far while 38 are under review and four have been excluded.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is inflammation of the outer wall of the heart. When the two conditions occur together, they are called myopericarditis.

The CDC also found that people reported fewer side effects of any kind from the Pfizer and Moderna boosters than from the two-dose main series.

The CDC advisory group initially refused in September to approve Pfizer boosters for the general public, instead supporting a reduced distribution plan for elderly Americans and people who are at high risk of Covid infection. due to underlying health issues.

At the time, panel experts said the available safety data, based on research from 306 people who received boosters, was too limited to determine the risks posed by rare side effects such as myocarditis.

“At the time we met, there was less information available. It’s always a balance between safety and efficacy,” Dr. Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines program at Boston Children’s Hospital and voting member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Board said in an interview with CNBC Friday. “We have more data now, and the data indicates, number one, that while myocarditis is an unusual risk, it is generally mild and can be treated.”

He said scientists also had more data on breakthrough infections in fully immune people, indicating that protection wanes over time.

The panel approved Moderna boosters for older Americans and people with underlying health conditions in October, as well as Johnson & Johnson boosters for everyone aged 18 and over.

Boost controversy

The large-scale administration of booster doses is a controversial topic in public health. The World Health Organization has repeatedly criticized rich countries for rolling out third vaccines at a time when people in poorer countries have very limited access to vaccines.

Some experts in the United States are also wondering if the time is right to start giving a third injection when more than 60 million Americans still have not received their first dose.

However, officials in the state of California in Maine had already started rolling out boosters for all adults before the CDC’s clearance on Friday.

Many vaccinated Americans want an extra layer of protection, as there is growing evidence that the vaccine’s effectiveness against the infection declines over time. Public health experts expect infections to rise as Americans head indoors to escape the winter cold and reunite with family over the holidays.

Booster doses may help reduce transmission by helping to prevent breakthrough infections in people who have already been vaccinated.

