1. Pretty Patel’s Greek-style immigrant crackdown plan

Priti Patel is planning a Greek crackdown on migrants with new restrictions on asylum seekers amid the escalating European crisis.

Channel migrants detained in the new dedicated reception center must follow strict rules or risk losing their right to seek asylum. Read the full story.

2. Vienna prepares for violence as Austria becomes the first European country to make a covid jab mandatory.

Austria became the first country in Europe to mandate coronavirus vaccination under a new law announced on Friday.

A powerful march of 10,000 people in Vienna on Saturday raised fears that it could lead to violence. Read the full story.

3. ‘Without France the EU is dead’: Eric Zemmour wants to smash Emmanuel Macron and Brussels too.

He arrived impeccably late, dressed in dark blue, surrounded by his social media team. His entourage is stepping forward to straighten his already straight tie. This ominous brand of French politics, this male old-school TV show hero who calls Z as if wearing a mask.

But unlike Zorro, rebel candidate Eric Zemmour, who has gone from a journalist to a star and will run for the French presidential election next year, is overjoyed to reveal his true identity. She is not a girl in pain, but herself as the savior of the country. Civilization clash between France and Islam, he fears, the latter will brutally trample his homeland. Read the full story.

4. Gislaine Maxwell Victim Claims to Install Tom Parker Bowls in Newspaper Cocaine

The Telegraph may reveal that one of Ghislaine Maxwells’ accusers installed Tom Parker Bowles in the newspaper cocaine.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, helped tabloid journalists imprison the Duchess of Cornwall’s son. The Telegraph knows that the woman was paid $40,000 for participating in a covert operation. Read the full story.

5. The BBC News Host Carousel will spin again and Emma Barnett will replace Andrew Marr as he leaves.

After Andrew Marr announced that he was leaving the company for a move to commercial radio, the role of the BBC’s main political interviewer would be taken over.

Marr is stepping down from his flagship Sunday morning show after 16 years. His decision has surprised many of his colleagues and will see celebrities from the BBC competing for him. Read the full story.

