Iran, US try to renegotiate nuclear deal (NPR)





Scott Simon speaks with Vali Nasr, professor of international affairs and Middle Eastern studies at Johns Hopkins University, about the latest steps taken to save the nuclear deal with Iran.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

This week, the Biden administration pitched the idea of ​​an interim nuclear deal with Iran. This would be a temporary deal to fix the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump violated in 2018 when he unilaterally decided to pull the US out of this deal which included China, Russia , Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Iran has signaled that this will not work as it continues to build up its stocks of enriched uranium.

We are now joined by Vali Nasr, Professor of International Affairs and Middle Eastern Studies at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. Professor Nasr, thank you very much for being back with us.

VALI NASR: Thank you.

SIMON: Help us read what’s going on now. Where do you think it is? Are there any behind-the-scenes negotiations, do you suppose or that you even know?

NASR: No, I don’t think so. I think the Iranians have discussed quite intensely with the Europeans, and they have reported the results of these talks to the US administration. And when President Biden was in Europe, he also received a first-hand briefing from Europeans. And so I think what we see is exactly what it is. You know, there are the two sides who are getting ready to resume negotiations from quite distant positions.

SIMON: We keep hearing conflicting stories about Iran’s proximity to possibly the development of a nuclear weapon. What do you think? And why do we hear this profusion of stories?

NASR: Iran is obviously accumulating a sufficient amount of enriched uranium to allow it to manufacture at least one bomb. But building a bomb does not make a country a nuclear power. And I think now there’s a feeling that – Iran is approaching a threshold to have enough material for a bomb, but to actually build a bomb and have the ability to deliver it, et cetera, is much more. far.

SIMON: Why is Iran limiting inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency?

NASR: These are all pressure tactics on the United States and the Europeans, essentially warning signs that if they do not live up to their part of the deal, which is to provide Iran with economic benefits, that Iran would also refuse to cooperate on nuclear power. side of the case.

SIMON: I have to ask, Professor Nasr – and maybe this is a question we need to raise every now and then – why would Iran want to build a nuclear bomb?

NASR: I don’t think he ever said he wanted to build a nuclear bomb. I think that’s an assumption we operate under. It’s a – maybe it’s a rational assumption. But I think Iran’s main goal right now is to create a bargaining chip large enough to negotiate the lifting of economic sanctions against Iran and allow Iran to integrate much more into the world. world economic system. I don’t think there is a strong strategic reason for them to want a bomb, and the bomb is not a defense against the United States or Israel, and the bomb is not really important to their competition with the Arab world. But a bomb is the only thing that prompts the United States to take Iran seriously enough to negotiate the lifting of sanctions.

SIMON: What do you take from the opinion of many people in Iran on these issues? We know, for example, that on top of all this, there have recently been massive protests against the drying up of a large river in the city of Isfahan (ph) and the feeling that federal officials, the government national did not help. So there are immediate concerns, aren’t there?

NASR: Yes, there are. The Iranian public is generally unhappy with the quality of governance and management of the economy in their country. And in this sense, Iran is not atypical. But this merges with the economic pressures that have been brought to bear on Iran from the outside due to the maximum pressure strategy that President Trump has imposed on Iran. So that makes the attitude much more complicated among the Iranian public.

SIMON: Is there a feeling among many Iranians that they should or shouldn’t have nuclear weapons?

NASR: I think the Iranians are a nationalist group. They think this is a statement about their greatness, their right to have cutting edge technology to try to solve their electricity problems and that the United States and its allies have been unfair in punishing Iran for continuing the program, and then punishing Iran for honoring an agreement they themselves negotiated and signed.

SIMON: The next round of multilateral talks will take place in Vienna on November 29, so very soon. What are you looking to get out of this, do you think?

NASR: I think in the very first round of meetings, the two sides will go up against each other. You know, there is a new Iranian negotiating team coming to the table. They have to get comfortable in their seats, so to speak. They need to get to know their American counterparts. Unlike the previous team, which negotiated the deal in 2015, this team actually opposed that deal.

My expectations for the first round are therefore limited. I don’t think there are any breakthroughs on this. And this team is also looking to see if the United States and Europeans will come to the table with something different from where things left off in June.

SIMON: Vali Nasr is Professor of International Affairs and Middle Eastern Studies at Johns Hopkins University. Thank you very much for being with us.

NASR: Thanks.

