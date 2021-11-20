Europe’s Covid wave shows UK jab intake is important, Sage member says | covid





The surge in coronavirus infections across Europe shows the grave need for the British to get vaccinated, a government science adviser said.

Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine told Sky News he emphasized how quickly things could go wrong if the number of cases on the continent increased. He noted that there are still millions of people across the UK who are not fully vaccinated, and some have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 at all.

This weekend, Whitehall sources downplayed the immediate need for a Plan B limit, pointing to data released this week showing the protection booster shots provide.

Officials hope that lifting restrictions earlier this year, along with maximizing a third dose, will mean the UK can avoid the winter tsunami that many European countries are currently experiencing.

But Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said:

What we are seeing now, especially in Central Europe, with this very rapid increase in cases, [is] The importance of vaccinations, how important it is that those in need of boosters should come out and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated and, unfortunately, many people, should come early and get vaccinated.

He added: [The current surge in Europe] Shows how quickly things can go wrong. I am concerned about weakening immunity. The booster dose is pretty obvious. It provides a clear boost to the immune system and can last for a considerable amount of time, so we think it’s very important to distribute the booster dose as soon as possible.

His remarks came as he said the World Health Organization (WHO) was very concerned about the new wave of infections spreading across Europe and had countries announce new restrictions.

“COVID-19 has once again become the number one cause of death in our region,” WHO’s European director Hans Kluge told the BBC. We know what to do.

He urged more people to be vaccinated, basic public health measures implemented and new treatments developed, but he said mandatory vaccination should be a last resort.

