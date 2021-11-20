They left the United States to live by the beach on $ 159 a day. Watch how they spend their money





In 2016, my family and I packed our bags and moved from Chicago to Mazatln, Mexico. After the unexpected death of my mother, my husband and I realized that life is too short to delay building the life we ​​wanted.

We had about $ 20,000 in savings, which was more than enough to get us through due to the lower cost of living in Mazatln.

Then, after two beautiful years in Mexico, my husband, Vernon, landed an incredible opportunity to teach at a medical university in Antigua, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea that is famous for its beautiful weather and 365 beaches.

Again, we packed our things and booked a one-way flight.

The first few months were tough, especially because Vernon’s first paychecks were prorated. I still had a very limited income of less than $ 1,000 per month from my freelance work as a copywriter.

We also incurred many moving expenses, including plane tickets, the first month’s rent ($ 1,250), a security deposit ($ 1,250) and our rental car ($ 400 per month). In addition, our cost of living, while still cheaper than in the United States, has increased significantly.

Antigua city center

Photo credit: Lawson Lewis

But we stuck it out because we love Antigua and I’m glad we did. We are now in a completely different situation financially, as my business has grown and we have found ways to spend less. We plan our meals and often eat at home. Before making a purchase, big or small, we always ask: is it a need or a want?

After saving a good amount of money and with the help of my in-laws interest-free loan, we bought a used car for about $ 10,000, which we have now fully paid off.

How we earn our income

I run my own writing business and do mindset and business coaching at the same time. I bring in an income of around $ 5,000 per month. My husband earns about $ 5,700 a month from his university job.

The back patio of our house is the perfect place to work.

Photo: Gabriella Lindsay

Our combined monthly income allows us to pay our bills, enjoy the island lifestyle and save for the future. Since last year, we put $ 500 per month into our joint retirement savings account.

Redcliffe Quay in Antigua, a historic shopping district in the heart of St. John’s.

Photo credit: Gabriella Lindsay

We have also paid off over $ 24,000 in credit card debt. We still make regular payments on our $ 80,000 student loan, but since last October, we officially no longer have consumer debt!

A breakdown of our main expenses

Our monthly expenses in Antigua are approximately $ 4,762, compared to the $ 7,000 we spend in Chicago. So we are now saving over $ 2,200 per month.

Rent is our biggest expense. In April of last year, we moved into a large 3 bedroom house for $ 2,200 per month.

Zoom In Icon Arrows Pointing Out

Graphic credit: Gene Woo Kim

Despite the higher cost, the additional space allows us to often accommodate friends. And coming from downtown Chicago, having a backyard and pool is a big bonus for our kids ages 8, 9, and 10.

The second major expense is private school tuition for the three children, which costs $ 622 per month.

To save on groceries, we shop locally and try to buy Caribbean brands rather than expensive products imported from the United States. Our family of five spends between $ 150 and $ 200 per week on groceries.

Mr. Mervin Lake keeps our family stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Photo: Gabriella Lindsay

Here’s a look at our average monthly spend:

Food (groceries, outings to restaurants, drinks): $ 969 Rent: $ 2,200 Utilities (internet, water, propane cooking, electricity): $ 317 Health insurance: $ 590 Netflix subscription: $ 15 Telephone: $ 49 tuition: $ 622

Monthly average: $ 4,762 Daily average: $ 159

There is a lot to do and love in Antigua

We spend $ 120 or less per month on entertainment or restaurants.

Since Antigua is warm and beautiful year round, most of the activities we do are outdoors, which means they are usually free or inexpensive.

We love to hike and play at the beach. There is a nice little secluded beach just a block from our home that we go to often. For a special treat, we sometimes head to the Seaside Path for a $ 5 fresh juice.

Antigua, an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea, is famous for its good weather and 365 beaches.

Photo credit: Lawson Lewis

When we choose a paid activity like going to the movies or scuba diving, we look for days with reduced prices. My daughter took her first scuba diving lesson on a special girls day which was free.

We plan to continue living abroad for as long as we can. Our kids are already thinking about the universities they want to attend in remote places like Dubai and the UK. This is exactly what we wanted for them; they have well-balanced cultural values ​​and are open to new cultures, places and ideas.

Gabriella Lindsay with her husband and their three children.

Photo credit: Lawson Lewis

By being very intentional about our finances, sharing our priorities with each other, and choosing a place where the cost of living is lower, we have created a life that we love. We have no regrets about the choices we made and are grateful for all the lessons we learned throughout our trip abroad.

Gabriella M. Lindsay, originally from Chicago, is a writer, author and educator. She lives on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean Antilles with her husband and their three young children. “Living FIT: A 40-Day Guide to Living Faithfully, Intentionally and Resolutely” is his first book. Follow Gabriella on Instagram and YouTube.

