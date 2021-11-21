Crawford vs Porter: England match times, predictions, undercards, odds and more





Crawford defends his WBO belt after beating Australian Jeff Horn in the third weight division who became world champion in 2019.

The 34-year-old undisputedly established himself as one of the world’s best fighters at light welterweight before being promoted to light welterweight by defeating Julius Indongo in 2017.

The only criticism that has been given to him is that he is unable to secure matches against some of the division’s most famous players, despite all his last 15 victories have been world title fights.

He has a chance to face Porter this weekend, a real threat to the Crawfords’ undefeated record.

Porter was a two-time world champion at welterweight and lost his belt in big fights with Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr.

He hasn’t fought since August 2020, when he won all rounds against Sebastian Formella, and joins this fight as one of the pound-for-pound bests and underdogs.

Crawford finally got a chance to win against the elite fighters in his record, but in his biggest fights it has to come through Porter, who regularly produces all-action displays.

read more

All Crawford vs. Porter Battle Cards/Undercards

Terrence Crawford vs Sean Porter

Dodge Falcao vs Patrice Volney

Janibek Alimkanulli vs Hassan Eundam

Isaac Dokbo vs Christopher Diaz

Raymond Muratala vs Elias Damian Araujo

Carlos Valderas vs Julio Cortez

Tiger Johnson vs Antonius Gravel

Crawford vs. Potter Dates, Start Times, Places, and Ring Walks

Crawford v. Potter takes place tonight, November 20, 2021 at the Michelop Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a familiar overnight event for British Fight fans with the main event starting around 4am GMT on Sunday morning.

The main card will start at approximately 1:00 AM GMT.

As always, the exact timing will depend on the length of the undercard fight.

How to watch Crawford vs Potter

TV Channels: In the UK, Crawford vs Porter is available on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, and the show kicks off on Sunday mornings at 2am and takes you straight to action throughout the fight.

Live Stream: Sky subscribers can watch matches through the Sky Go online player or app.

Crawford vs Potter Fight Prediction

Crawford is unbeaten in 37 professional fights, but this weekend’s fight is widely regarded as the most challenging of his career to date.

His last match was against Brook over a year ago, and the British were stopped after four rounds due to the ruthlessness of the Americans. Crawford hasn’t played all 12 rounds in over five years.

Porter has had great fights throughout his career, but fell short when he moved up the class to have the best fight in the division.

He lost on points to Brook in 2014. It was the first of three defeats against famous players on his professional record in defense of his IBF world title.

Getty Images

The other two also scored points against Keith Thurman and Spence Jr in this year’s thrilling match, and the Saturday bout could be another explosive one as Porter has rarely seen a boring match.

The 34-year-old’s best chance to upset Crawford is likely to be an aggressive approach in the early rounds, and his favorite player will be happier of the two, trying and counter-punching while controlling distance.

Scored points with Crawford and proved that he is one of the best pound-to-pound fighters in the world. He’s up against a guy from Porter who never stops, so expect him to work hard before eventually passing his biggest test.

Crawford vs. Potter Weigh-In

The final press conference was held on Wednesday, but in the end there was no face-to-face between the two players.

Crawford made it clear on Saturday night that he was already fully focused and mentally prepared.

already turned over. Once we signed the contract, the switch was pressed, Crawford said.

Porter had similar confidence and thinks the time to speak is over and neither will be affected by the rubbish word.

He said: There isn’t much I can say to change the way he thinks about himself and vice versa.

He can’t tell me I’m going to slap your ass and he doesn’t dare do that because he knows it.

The weigh-ins were held on Friday night, and both fighters put their weight on so the fight could go on without any last minute drama.

Terence Crawford weighs 146.4lbs and Shawn Porter weighs 146.6lbs, the slightly heavier of the two.

Crawford vs Porter Latest Betting Odds

Win with Crawford, KO/TKO or DQ 8/5

Crawford wins by decision/technical decision: 4/5

Porter wins by KO/TKO or DQ: 18/1

Porter wins by decision/technical decision: 9/1

