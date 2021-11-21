U.S. Covid Infections Rise Again As Upper Midwest Sees Biggest Leap | US News





Covid-19 infections in the Americas are on the rise again and may soon reach a weekly average of 100,000 cases per day, as daily case reports rise more than 20% in the upper Midwest.

The new worsening of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States comes as temperatures cool as winter approaches, forcing people to stay indoors where the virus would spread more easily and could portend another wave .

It also happens ahead of the National Thanksgiving Day, where tens of millions of Americans are expected to travel across the country as families gather in homes for the annual holiday.

With medical authorities struggling to achieve nationwide adult immunization rates above 60%, the first states to experience the onset of winter, Michigan and Minnesota, dominate the country by a significant margin in recent cases per capita, according to the New York Times analysis.

The seven-day moving average for the United States was 93,196 on Friday. On October 25, they were 70,271.

However, while federal medical workers travel to Minnesota to support hospitals’ response to the increase in the number of cases, the country as a whole is still averaging far fewer cases per day than it has. during the worst summer, the Delta variant wave. People who are fully vaccinated are also much less likely to be hospitalized and very unlikely to die, even if they are infected with the virus.

But several states with high rates of early vaccination, including New Mexico, New Hampshire and Vermont, are also reporting high levels of Covid cases, suggesting that vaccine effectiveness may decline in terms of infection.

After federal health officials approved the short boosters and vaccines for children ages 5 to 12, the United States is administering about 1.5 million new doses per day, with a graph of slightly increasing vaccination rates still about 15 percentage points below the 80% threshold that epidemiologists would like to see.

The FDA approved the booster shots for all adults on Friday and took the extra step of urging people 50 and over to seek one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accepted the new policy.

Under the new rules, anyone 18 years of age or older can choose a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their last dose. For anyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the wait was already only two months. We heard loud and clear that people need something simpler and that, I think, is straightforward, FDA vaccine director Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press.

A dozen states had already made the boosters available to all adults. The direction is wrong. People are going more indoors and, oops, next week happens to be the biggest travel week of the year, so it probably makes sense to do whatever we can here to try and turn the tide, Marks added.

Some experts fear that paying close attention to recalls could hamper efforts to reach the 47 million American adults who remain unvaccinated and widen the disparities between rich countries and poorer countries that do not. have not been able to acquire enough vaccine to treat more than a fraction of their population.

The rise in new infections in the United States comes as several European countries report a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. New infections are at record levels in some countries and Austria will re-impose a nationwide lockdown next week, while Germany is cracking down on unvaccinated people and has not ruled out imposing further restrictions on movement.

The European trend towards tighter controls, from mask warrants in Spain to a partial lockdown in the Netherlands, has also led to outbreaks of unrest.

Violent protests erupted in Rotterdam on Friday evening against the Netherlands’ proposals to exclude negative tests from the national health pass, with police firing warning shots and dispersing crowds of protesters with water cannons. At least seven injuries have been reported.

In the United States, preparations for the Thanksgiving holiday next week have encountered further complications with reports of a shortage of Covid-19 home test kits, an added precaution for family members planning to be reunite for the first time in two years.

Distributors have reported shortages of the kits, although drugstore chains like CVS and Walgreens now say they have sufficient supply as manufacturers, backed by more than $ 3 billion in government spending, ramped up production. .

However, health experts have also warned that a new wave of the virus could overwhelm supplies, especially if holiday gatherings and cooler temperatures trigger new outbreaks across the country.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the United States recorded in 2021 has now exceeded the 2020 toll, according to federal and Johns Hopkins University data compiled on Saturday and published in the Wall Street Journal. The total number of reported deaths in the United States linked to the disease now exceeds 770,780: more than double the 385,343 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in 2020.

