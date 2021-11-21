What comes back around? The UK will not suffer the COVID-19 crisis that devours the EU.





numbers are added

Cases in the UK, in particular, have declined significantly over the past month. It’s currently down 19% from its October peak on an average of 7 days, and is set to decline further over the next three weeks, equal to the number of cases in the 10- to 14-year-old group. The main driver of the September/October gains) is plummeting and further declines with the 65+ cases (they started to decline as the booster effect started recently).

This followed the same pattern as the major accident in Scotland in mid-September.

Similarly, hospitalizations in the UK were down 17% from their October highs. So on the surface everything looks good and it’s more likely to get better than worse.

Can you change anything? People naturally worry that winter could mean more infections, as is common with other respiratory diseases. However, this is unlikely to be a major factor for the UK this winter for two main reasons.

Corona can be like a cold

First, epidemics have a well-known pattern with sharp exponential rises and firm declines in the number of cases. When the downtrend does not lead to the disappearance of the disease, it becomes endemic, the common cold and flu-like diseases we experience all the time.

That’s the prediction for Corona. And if the disease is truly endemic, it may be a little more prevalent in winter than in summer.

However, it is currently in its downswing phase and its effects are likely to largely dominate all seasonal influences. Those that used to increase the number of cases (young adults in the summer and students in September/October) are now getting so high that there are fewer new people to infect with the virus, so cases are declining.

The effect is that winter is expected to decrease numbers much more than increase them. In fact, on some Sage models this winter the number of cases drops to a very low level, about one-sixth of its current level, or about 5,000 cases per day.

Lack of increase in cluster infections

The second reason is that the dominant delta variant of Covid is so contagious that herd infection must be too high to reach an effective infection saturation level (or herd immunity threshold in jargon). Winter makes little difference.

Even if winter contagiousness is 50% higher than summer contagiousness, the saturation level will only increase by about 6%, and continuing infection beyond the threshold will be easily reachable.

That’s why the new, slightly more contagious form of delta mutation that’s now taking over is relatively less worrisome. Raise the saturation threshold to less than 2%.

