Passengers to United States stranded after emergency flight landing





November 20 (Reuters) – Dozens of people were stranded in Europe for a second night on Saturday after their flight to the United States made an emergency landing in Dublin following an engine failure, have declared passengers.

Brussels Airlines flight 102 was en route from Brussels to New York on Friday when the pilots issued a “pan-pan” message, which indicates an urgent but manageable problem, less serious than a “mayday”, during a flight westward 37,000 feet above Celtic Sea, aviation media and tracking websites said.

The 12-year-old Airbus A330-300 pilots requested a diversion to Shannon, western Ireland, but moved to Dublin on instructions from the airline, according to Aviation Herald, an independent website that follows aircraft incidents.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

The Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) Brussels Airlines unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Passengers praised the crew but said they had been accommodated in hotels in Dublin before being flown to Paris on Saturday, where many were subsequently unable to board overcrowded flights to destination of New York a few days before Thanksgiving in the United States.

Among them is Maja Schmidt, 18, from Germany, who was traveling to New York to work as an au pair.

“They didn’t have anything vegetarian so I ate bread and a cookie,” she told Reuters via her cell phone.

Also on board was 22-year-old Oliver Sommerburg, from near Hamburg, Germany, who took only the second flight in his life.

“It was crazy, I don’t know what’s going on. They’re not telling us anything,” he said.

Bernard Vidick, Belgian judicial officer, declared that he had been refused a connecting flight in Paris because the plane bringing back stranded passengers from Dublin had also been delayed.

“It means we are stranded in Paris when we should be in New York. We are losing two of the few vacation days we have,” he told Reuters.

Carriers serving the United States are bracing for congestion and delays next week as the Thanksgiving holiday straddles airline labor shortages.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/us-bound-passengers-stranded-after-flight-makes-emergency-landing-2021-11-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos